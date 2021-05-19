NTU Will Postpone In-Person Convocation In Light Of Covid-19 Situation

With many new community cases in recent days, the Government has reinstated more stringent measures in an attempt to keep the situation under control.

Unfortunately, this has affected important events like convocations at tertiary institutions.

One of our local universities – Nanyang Technological University (NTU) – has made the decision to postpone the upcoming July convocation for undergrads.

Postponement of July NTU convocation

In an email sent out to all graduating students and seen by MS News, NTU emphasised that they take a lot of pride in their convocation ceremonies.

In light of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) and also for the welfare of the students, NTU decided to postpone the upcoming July convocation.

As soon as new convocation dates roll out, graduates will be informed immediately.

MS News has reached out to NTU for further information on this and will update the article once they get back to us.

Graduates will receive transcripts without delay

NTU’s president Subra Suresh assured in the email that graduating students will still receive their transcripts without delay.

Hence, the postponement will not impede them in their pursuits of further studies or employment.

Mr Suresh also made note of the difficulties students faced due to the pandemic.

Covid-19 measures laid out by the Government led to more home-based learning and disruptions in group projects.

He commended the students, saying that,

You have adapted remarkably well to a very challenging year and proven your resilience in the face of so much uncertainty and unpredictability.

Congratulations to all graduates

Although a delayed convocation may dampen some spirits, we have to try our best to find the light in such an unprecedented situation.

You’ve made it this far despite all the unexpected changes and challenges the pandemic has thrown everyone’s way. Give yourselves a pat on the back for that.

Cheers to the class of 2021.

