Singapore Confirms 38 Covid-19 Cases On 19 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) made early confirmation of 38 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (19 May).

There are 34 cases in the community today, with 30 of them linked to previous cases and 4 currently unlinked.

28 of them had been placed on quarantine prior to testing positive.

Meanwhile, the remaining 4 are imported cases that are serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or being isolated as mandated.

Today’s cases bring our national tally to 61,689.

38 Covid-19 cases yesterday with 27 in community

Yesterday (18 May), Singapore reported 38 new Covid-19 cases of which 27 were within the community.

16 new infections in the community were linked to previous cases while 11 are currently unlinked.

Here are the details of the 11 unlinked cases:

46-year-old Singaporean DBS investment Banker at Marina Bay Financial Tower

38-year-old Singaporean HSBC analyst

57-year-old Singaporean who works at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

95-year-old Singaporean retiree

39-year-old Singaporean manager at Corner Stone Partners Pte Ltd

35-year-old Malaysian who works at Kota Zheng Zong Bak Kut Teh (Serangoon Gardens)

51-year-old Singaporean clinic assistant at Dorothy’s Baby & Child Clinic

31-year-old Singaporean who works at Courts (Funan)

43-year-old Chinese National who works at Jin Tai Tong Food Industries Pte Ltd

26-year-old Malaysian who works at DCSS Technology Pte Ltd

40-year-old Singaporean who works at Warburg Pte Ltd and is a Deliveroo and Grab delivery rider

Amongst the linked community cases, there were 3 additions to the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster and 4 additions to the Learning Point cluster.

11 imported cases were also reported.

You can read the full breakdown of yesterday’s cases here.

JEM and Westgate visitors urged to take swab test

On Tuesday (18 May), MOH advised those that have visited JEM and Westgate between 10 and 14 May to go for a free swab test.

This is a precautionary measure to ensure the public’s safety as infectious persons have visited the shopping malls on multiple occasions.

MOH will also progressively contact individuals who have checked in on those dates via SMS.

Stay home as much as you can

Singapore has seen a resurgence in the number of community cases recently.

With multiple unlinked cases, do remember that the safest option right now is to stay home as much as you can.

That way, you’ll not only be protecting yourself but also your loved ones and the larger Singapore community.

Featured image by MS News.