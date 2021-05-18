Singapore Confirms 38 New Covid-19 Cases On 18 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 38 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (18 May).

11 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs). Of these, 6 are returning Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs).

27 others are in the community, of which 11 currently have no links to previous cases or existing clusters. 14 of the community cases reportedly tested positive while on quarantine.

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 61,651.

Open infection clusters growing

With more community cases now, it comes as no surprise that Singapore is also recording more open infection clusters.

As of Monday (17 May), there are 16 clusters in Singapore, which are as follows:

Marina Bay Sands Casino – 3 cases

Grab – 3 cases

Case 62049 cluster – 3 cases

WOK HEY (White Sands) – 4 cases

Changi Prison Complex – 4 cases

Tuas South CCF – 4 cases

OM Universal Pte Ltd – 4 cases

NUS – 5 cases

Sengkang General Hospital – 5 cases

Bunker Tanker MT ALLI – 7 cases

Westlite Woodlands Dormitory – 7 cases

Pasir Panjang Terminal – 8 cases

ICA – 11 cases

Learning Point – 20 cases

Tan Tock Seng Hospital – 46 cases

Changi Airport Terminal 3 – 78 cases

Changi Airport T3 has grown to be the largest cluster so far in less than 2 weeks, which has led to some concerns, reports The Straits Times (ST).

White Sands Mall visitors offered free swab tests

Among the clusters, MOH has noted that Covid-19 cases had spent substantial amounts of time at several stores across White Sands shopping mall in Pasir Ris.

Over the course of at least 14 such visits, they had spent almost entire days at stores like Unity and WOK HEY while likely to be infectious.

Therefore, staff at the mall will be undergoing special testing operations to monitor their health.

MOH has also extended free Covid-19 swab tests to all shoppers who had been at the mall between 2-11 May.

In the meantime, they should monitor their health closely in the 14 days following their last visit.

Be extra vigilant & stay safe

If there’s anything the recent outbreak teaches us is that we can never let our guards down, no matter how stable the situation may seem.

New, more infectious variants of the virus leave us at risk anytime, so let’s stay vigilant until we’ve built the proper defences.

For now, we should adhere to all health and safety measures, and hope the case numbers will fall over time.

