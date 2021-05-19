E-Learning Portal Student Learning Space Lags On 1st Day Of Full HBL

In light of the rise in community cases, schools in Singapore have had no choice but to move their lessons online.

However, when many students began their home-based learning (HBL) routine on Wednesday (19 May), they instead faced technical issues with the e-learning portal.

Source

MOE has since apologised for the hiccup and deployed additional resources to get the system back on track.

E-learning portal crashes on first day of full HBL

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), some parents shared that the Student Learning Space (SLS) portal used for HBL became laggy from as early as 8.20am.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

Some students who experienced difficulties logging in to their accounts instead did work that could be done offline, such as physical worksheets.

Online chat groups were apparently flooded with messages from parents complaining about the technical issues, reports ST.

Similar complaints were also seen on MOE’s Facebook page.

Source

MOE apologises for issues & deploys additional resources

At 10am, MOE issued a statement on its Facebook page, saying that it’s aware of the ongoing issues with SLS.

They have since deployed additional system resources to rectify the situation.

As of 9.30am, teachers have apparently reported that the e-learning portal is “back on track”.

MOE took the opportunity to apologise to those who were affected.

Primary, Secondary & JC students start e-learning on 19 May

From 19 May, all primary, secondary, and junior college students will start full HBL in light of the surge in community Covid-19 cases.

Students from Millennia Institute and Special Education schools are also following similar arrangements.

The HBL schedule will last till 28 May when the current school term ends.

Glad MOE took prompt action to address issues

Moving such a large number of classes online within such a short period of time is no easy feat.

Though the technical issues were no doubt inconvenient, we’re glad MOE took prompt action to address the problems.

We hope the rest of the HBL experience will be smooth for both students and teachers.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook, for illustration purposes only.