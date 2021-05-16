Primary, Secondary, Special Education Schools & JCs To Move To HBL Till 28 May

After reports of Covid-19 cases involving students from 7 primary schools, parents are understandably on high alert. To quell their worries, perhaps, new Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing announced a move towards home-based learning (HBL) for nearly all schools.

From Wednesday (19 May), all primary, secondary schools, junior colleges (JCs), Millennia Institute, and Special Education schools will move fully to HBL.

Only preschools and student care services will remain open.

Schools’ move to HBL in light of the spike in community cases

Considering the recent upward trend in community cases, Singapore has taken drastic measures to clamp down on transmission risks.

Beginning today, the 2-pax gathering rule commenced nationwide, with food joints switching to takeaway or delivery services only.

This is to curb possible transmissions within the community, resulting from prolonged exposure.

In the same vein, MOE is acting quickly to safeguard all school-going children and staff members’ health by moving towards full HBL. They announced the new measure in a press release today (16 May).

From 19 May till the end of the term on 28 May, lessons at the following institutions will go online:

Primary schools

Secondary schools

Special Education schools

Junior Colleges

Millennia Institute (MI)

Institutes of Higher Learning will also do the same for as many classes as possible to reduce physical interactions.

Tuition and enrichment classes meanwhile will be fully virtual till much later, on 13 Jun, when the current ‘Heightened Alert’ is due to end.

Preschools and student care services, however, will stay open to assist families who need them. They’ll step up their safe management measures to enhance safety.

MOE to review more sustainable options in the future

Aware that HBL may not be convenient for all, Mr Chan assured parents in his post that schools will support families in need of assistance.

MOE will also find more sustainable solutions in the future, instead of always switching to HBL at the eleventh hour.

For now, however, we’re still learning to adapt and live in a Covid-19 world, and the urgency of current conditions necessitates quick action.

We hope schools, children, and parents will be able to adapt accordingly and receive the help they’ll need to make the switch.

Hopefully, the measures are only temporary, and that things will be able to return to normal soon enough.

Featured image adapted from St. Anthony’s Primary School.