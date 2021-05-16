Smaller Crowds At Hawker Centres & Parks As 2-People & No Dining In Rules Start

Amidst rapidly rising Covid-19 cases in Singapore, authorities have implemented more restrictions to contain the virus.

The new measures, named Phase 2 Heightened Alert, take effect today (16 May).

With no dining-in allowed and social gatherings capped at 2, fewer people were seen out and about at hawker centres and at parks.

Source

Fewer people at hawker centres

All around Singapore, tables at hawker centres were cordoned off on the first day of the new Covid-19 restrictions.

This comes as all eateries switch to takeaway and delivery services only till 13 Jun, meaning no customers can dine in.

Source

The effects of the new restrictions are palpable as crowds thin at hawker centres across the country.

Source

According to The Straits Times (ST), a rojak stall owner at Tekka Market & Food Centre reported a 70% drop in footfall today.

A stall owner at Marine Parade Central Market & Food Centre also shared that business had dropped by roughly half, expressing concern about the current situation.

The no dine-in rule comes as the Ministry of Health (MOH) aims to reduce transmission risks posed by customers being in close proximity for prolonged periods with their masks off.

Weekend crowds thin out at parks

With social gatherings capped at 2, fewer people were seen at parks this morning.

Places like East Coast Park, Botanic Gardens, and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve which typically see weekend crowds have thinned out, reported ST.

Source

At Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, safe distancing ambassadors and National Parks Board (NParks) staff kept a close eye on the crowd.

Hikers generally kept their mask on and abided by the rules, sticking to groups of 2.

The summit rock, a popular photo spot, has also been covered up with a “Work In Progress” sign pasted on it.

Source

Speaking to ST, a regular hiker said that on Saturday (15 May) large crowds of people were hiking in big groups. Many were likely trying to hike with friends and family before the new restrictions.

Today (16 May), as restrictions kick in, there were much fewer people.

Necessary inconvenience to curb the spread of Covid-19

While tighter Covid-19 restrictions might be inconvenient, they are necessary to curb the community transmissions in Singapore.

Everyone has to play their part and adhere to these restrictions.

Hopefully, with time, the situation will improve and we can look forward to lighter measures once again.

