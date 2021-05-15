Singapore Reports 31 New Covid-19 Cases On 15 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 31 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday (15 May). This brings our national tally to 61,536.

There are 19 new community infections today, of which 17 are linked to previous cases while the remaining 2 are unlinked.

Singapore also reports 12 imported cases of which 7 are returning Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PR).

MOH will share more information on the new cases tonight.

52 new infections on 14 May, including 24 in the community

Yesterday (14 May), Singapore reported 52 new cases of Covid-19 of which 24 are in the community.

4 of the community cases were unlinked, including a 39-year-old chef who works at Changi Prison.

In light of the infection, 5,000 inmates, staff, and vendors at Changi Prison will be tested over the coming days.

The other 3 unlinked cases in the community include a cook who works at White Sands, a retiree, and a GrabFood delivery personnel.

13 of the community infections reported yesterday were linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

Another 5 were linked to a tutor who teaches at Parkway Centre.

There were also 28 fresh imported cases but none in workers’ dormitories.

Social gatherings limited to groups of 2 from 16 May to 13 Jun

Tightened measures as part of Phase 2 Heightened Alert will come into play when the clock strikes 12 tonight.

From 16 May to 13 Jun, social gatherings will be capped at a maximum of 2 persons.

Dining-in at F&B establishments will also be prohibited during this period.

All sports halls will be closed, but swimming pools will remain open.

Users, however, are only allowed to swim by themselves or in a pair with another individual.

Adhere to new restrictions to bring situation under control

The new restrictions that start on 16 May will surely cause disruptions to many of our lives.

Like it or not, it’s arguably the only way to bring our Covid-19 situation under control, allowing us to resume our normal lives once again.

So let’s hunker down, and stay home as much as possible during this crucial period. We’ve been through worse, and we’ll get through this challenging period just fine.

