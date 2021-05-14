Singapore Confirms 52 New Covid-19 Cases On 14 May 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 52 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (14 May), bringing our national tally to 61,505.

Today, there are 24 community cases, including 20 that are linked to previous cases. 13 of them are linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

This leaves the remaining 4 unlinked.

Singapore also reports 28 imported cases, comprising 19 returning Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs).

MOH will share more information on these cases later tonight.

Government tightens measures as community cases rise

Earlier today, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce announced tightened measures that will start on Sunday (16 May) as part of Phase 2 Heightened Alert.

These measures include limiting social gathering sizes to 2 and prohibiting dining in at F&B outlets.

The measures will end in about a month on 13 Jun.

Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster is largest in Singapore with 46 cases

Yesterday, MOH reported 24 new community cases, of which 4 were unlinked.

This brought the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster to 46 cases, the largest in Singapore.

The Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster has grown to 44 cases — the second-largest in the nation.

Nearly 50 new locations were also added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients when they were infectious.

Hope tightened restrictions will help lower community cases

The suite of tightened measures will certainly be a tough pill to swallow for most Singaporeans.

However, given the recent surge in community cases, this is necessary to keep the situation under control.

As we embark on the month-long ‘medication’, let’s hope the tightened measures prove useful in lowering the community cases so that we may return to Phase 3 real soon.

Featured image by MS News.