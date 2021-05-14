IKEA Outlets, Parkway Parade & Seletar Mall Among New Locations Visited By Covid-19 Patients

Thursday (13 May) saw a staggering 24 new Covid-19 cases in our community, with 4 unlinked.

In a late-night update by the Ministry of Health (MOH), we learnt that 47 new locations were visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

These include IKEA outlets at both Tampines and Queenstown, sports facilities, and over 10 shopping centres.

47 new locations added to list visited by Covid-19 patients

Among the new locations included in MOH’s press release are recurring ones like Changi Airport Terminal 3 and Jewel — albeit at different timings.

Eateries at heartland shopping centres like Eastpoint Mall, Seletar Mall, and Bedok Point were also added to the list.

Finding their way to the list are sports and recreational centres such as Yio Chu Kang ActiveSG Sports Hall and SAFRA Tampines.

Those who frequently visit IKEA for food or furniture should also note that both outlets at Tampines and Queenstown were visited by patients on 5 and 6 May respectively.

Here’s the list of these new locations:

29 Apr

Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 between 3.10pm and 3.14pm

30 Apr

Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 between 10.55am and 11.25am

1 May

Chai Chee United Temple between 10.05am and 10.35am

Maison de PB cafe at Jewel between 2.15pm to 4.05pm

Five Spice food court at Jewel between 4.35pm to 6.05pm

The Sushi Bar at Tampines 1 between 4.35pm and 6.05pm

2 May

Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 between 12.30pm and 6.30pm

3 May

Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 between 12pm and 6.25pm

5 May

Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 between 12.35pm and 1.05pm

IKEA Tampines between 11.40am and 12.45pm

Giant hypermarket in Tampines between 1.10pm and 2.05pm

Changi General Hospital between 4pm and 5pm

6 May

Soy Eu Tua Coffee Shop between 7am and 7.30am

Pasir Ris Market produce shop between 7am and 7.40am

McDonald’s at Rivervale Mall between 10am and 10.40am

Chai Chee Market between 10.30am and 12.30pm

Bai Nian Yong Tau Foo food stall at ESR Bizpark@Chai Chee between 2.20pm and 3.35pm

IKEA Alexandra between 2.20pm and 3.35pm

Bedok Mall between 7.15pm and 8.25pm

Happy Hawkers coffee shop between 9am and 11am

7 May

Giant hypermarket in Tampines between 7.25 am and 8.25am

Block 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market between 9.15am and 9.45am

Pasir Ris Market produce shop between 7am and 7.40am

Saizeriya restaurant at The Seletar Mall between 12.25pm and 1.20pm

McDonald’s at Changi Airport Terminal 3 between 12.40pm and 1.10pm

Metta Cafe at Metta Building between 2.35pm and 3.35pm

Learning Point enrichment centre at Century Square between 4pm and 6pm

Michin Korean BBQ and Hotpot at 473 Coffee Stop between 6pm and 7.30pm

Eng’s Wanton Noodles at Eastpoint Mall between 7.20pm and 8.20pm

Hanis Cafe at Eastpoint Mall between 7.25pm and 8.30pm

Yio Chu Kang ActiveSG Sports Hall between 7.40pm and 9.40pm

SAFRA Tampines club on May 7 between 8.35pm and 10.30pm

8 May

Pasir Ris Community Centre between 8am and 9am

Pasir Ris Market produce shop between 10.20am and 11am

Ah Khoo Kopi Toast at Eastpoint Mall between 10.20am and 11am

Learning Point at Parkway Centre between 9.15am and 5.15pm

The Coastal Settlement restaurant between 12.50pm and 1.50pm

Sea Horse furnishing store at Compass One between 1.40pm and 2.15pm

FairPrice at Eastpoint Mall between 1.55pm and 2.55pm

Sushi Express at Parkway Parade between 3.45pm and 4.35pm

McDonald’s at Reservoir Village between 3.50pm and 12mn

Best Denki electronics store at Parkway Parade between 4.35pm and 5.50pm

Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen at Paya Lebar Quarter Mall between 7pm and 8pm

Silver Shell Cafe at Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa between 7pm and 9pm

Eat First restaurant at East Coast between 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Cookhouse by Koufu at White Sands mall between 3.45pm and 4.35pm

9 May

93 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh Market and Hawker Centre between 10am and 11am

McDonald’s at Reservoir Village between 3.50pm and 12mn

Tampines East Community Centre on May 9 between 1.05pm and 1.40pm

10 May

McDonald’s at Changi Airport Terminal 3 between 8.25am and 8.55am

Five Spice food court at Jewel between 12.50pm and 1.25pm

Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre between 11.50am and 12.20pm

Kopitiam at Changi City Point between 6.10pm and 7.40pm

11 May

Kopitiam on Fernvale Road between 10.30am and 11am

Pasir Ris Market produce shop between 7.05am and 7.45am

Hot Tomato Bistro, Cold Storage, and Daiso at Plaza Singapura between 1.45pm and 5pm

Saizeriya at Bedok Point between 6.30pm and 7.15pm

12 May

Pasir Ris Market produce shop between 7.10am and 7.50am

You can also check out the full list of places on MOH’s website here.

Monitor health for 14 days if you visited the above locations

Those identified as close contacts of the infected individuals would have been alerted by MOH.

However, for precautionary reasons, those who had visited the locations during the specified timings should monitor their health for 14 days following their visit date.

They’re also advised to seek medical attention ASAP should they experience respiratory symptoms like cough or sore throat.

Do our part by staying home as much as possible

The surge in community cases is certainly a cause for concern. Hence it is paramount for residents to play their part by staying home as much as possible and abiding by safety measures when they’re out and about.

Let’s hope the systems and processes in place now will allow us to deal with the latest wave of cases better than that before.

