IKEA Outlets, Parkway Parade & Seletar Mall Among New Locations Visited By Covid-19 Patients
Thursday (13 May) saw a staggering 24 new Covid-19 cases in our community, with 4 unlinked.
In a late-night update by the Ministry of Health (MOH), we learnt that 47 new locations were visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.
These include IKEA outlets at both Tampines and Queenstown, sports facilities, and over 10 shopping centres.
47 new locations added to list visited by Covid-19 patients
Among the new locations included in MOH’s press release are recurring ones like Changi Airport Terminal 3 and Jewel — albeit at different timings.
Eateries at heartland shopping centres like Eastpoint Mall, Seletar Mall, and Bedok Point were also added to the list.
Finding their way to the list are sports and recreational centres such as Yio Chu Kang ActiveSG Sports Hall and SAFRA Tampines.
Those who frequently visit IKEA for food or furniture should also note that both outlets at Tampines and Queenstown were visited by patients on 5 and 6 May respectively.
Here’s the list of these new locations:
29 Apr
Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 between 3.10pm and 3.14pm
30 Apr
Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 between 10.55am and 11.25am
1 May
- Chai Chee United Temple between 10.05am and 10.35am
- Maison de PB cafe at Jewel between 2.15pm to 4.05pm
- Five Spice food court at Jewel between 4.35pm to 6.05pm
- The Sushi Bar at Tampines 1 between 4.35pm and 6.05pm
2 May
Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 between 12.30pm and 6.30pm
3 May
Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 between 12pm and 6.25pm
5 May
- Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 between 12.35pm and 1.05pm
- IKEA Tampines between 11.40am and 12.45pm
- Giant hypermarket in Tampines between 1.10pm and 2.05pm
- Changi General Hospital between 4pm and 5pm
6 May
- Soy Eu Tua Coffee Shop between 7am and 7.30am
- Pasir Ris Market produce shop between 7am and 7.40am
- McDonald’s at Rivervale Mall between 10am and 10.40am
- Chai Chee Market between 10.30am and 12.30pm
- Bai Nian Yong Tau Foo food stall at ESR Bizpark@Chai Chee between 2.20pm and 3.35pm
- IKEA Alexandra between 2.20pm and 3.35pm
- Bedok Mall between 7.15pm and 8.25pm
- Happy Hawkers coffee shop between 9am and 11am
7 May
- Giant hypermarket in Tampines between 7.25 am and 8.25am
- Block 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market between 9.15am and 9.45am
- Pasir Ris Market produce shop between 7am and 7.40am
- Saizeriya restaurant at The Seletar Mall between 12.25pm and 1.20pm
- McDonald’s at Changi Airport Terminal 3 between 12.40pm and 1.10pm
- Metta Cafe at Metta Building between 2.35pm and 3.35pm
- Learning Point enrichment centre at Century Square between 4pm and 6pm
- Michin Korean BBQ and Hotpot at 473 Coffee Stop between 6pm and 7.30pm
- Eng’s Wanton Noodles at Eastpoint Mall between 7.20pm and 8.20pm
- Hanis Cafe at Eastpoint Mall between 7.25pm and 8.30pm
- Yio Chu Kang ActiveSG Sports Hall between 7.40pm and 9.40pm
- SAFRA Tampines club on May 7 between 8.35pm and 10.30pm
8 May
- Pasir Ris Community Centre between 8am and 9am
- Pasir Ris Market produce shop between 10.20am and 11am
- Ah Khoo Kopi Toast at Eastpoint Mall between 10.20am and 11am
- Learning Point at Parkway Centre between 9.15am and 5.15pm
- The Coastal Settlement restaurant between 12.50pm and 1.50pm
- Sea Horse furnishing store at Compass One between 1.40pm and 2.15pm
- FairPrice at Eastpoint Mall between 1.55pm and 2.55pm
- Sushi Express at Parkway Parade between 3.45pm and 4.35pm
- McDonald’s at Reservoir Village between 3.50pm and 12mn
- Best Denki electronics store at Parkway Parade between 4.35pm and 5.50pm
- Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen at Paya Lebar Quarter Mall between 7pm and 8pm
- Silver Shell Cafe at Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa between 7pm and 9pm
- Eat First restaurant at East Coast between 7.30pm and 8.30pm
- Cookhouse by Koufu at White Sands mall between 3.45pm and 4.35pm
9 May
- 93 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh Market and Hawker Centre between 10am and 11am
- McDonald’s at Reservoir Village between 3.50pm and 12mn
- Tampines East Community Centre on May 9 between 1.05pm and 1.40pm
10 May
- McDonald’s at Changi Airport Terminal 3 between 8.25am and 8.55am
- Five Spice food court at Jewel between 12.50pm and 1.25pm
- Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre between 11.50am and 12.20pm
- Kopitiam at Changi City Point between 6.10pm and 7.40pm
11 May
- Kopitiam on Fernvale Road between 10.30am and 11am
- Pasir Ris Market produce shop between 7.05am and 7.45am
- Hot Tomato Bistro, Cold Storage, and Daiso at Plaza Singapura between 1.45pm and 5pm
- Saizeriya at Bedok Point between 6.30pm and 7.15pm
12 May
- Pasir Ris Market produce shop between 7.10am and 7.50am
You can also check out the full list of places on MOH’s website here.
Monitor health for 14 days if you visited the above locations
Those identified as close contacts of the infected individuals would have been alerted by MOH.
However, for precautionary reasons, those who had visited the locations during the specified timings should monitor their health for 14 days following their visit date.
They’re also advised to seek medical attention ASAP should they experience respiratory symptoms like cough or sore throat.
Do our part by staying home as much as possible
The surge in community cases is certainly a cause for concern. Hence it is paramount for residents to play their part by staying home as much as possible and abiding by safety measures when they’re out and about.
Let’s hope the systems and processes in place now will allow us to deal with the latest wave of cases better than that before.
