Students With Covid-19 Linked To Learning Point Tutor

The Covid-19 situation in Singapore has worsened over the past few weeks, with more cases sprouting up in the community.

On 14 May, at the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force press conference, Kenneth Mark – who is director of medical services for the Ministry of Health – revealed that several students who tested positive for Covid-19 are linked to a private tutor at a tuition centre.

Learning Point, the education centre company where the private tutor works, have closed their Parkway and Century Square centres with immediate effect.

All classes will also be moved online from 14-30 May.

Tutor showed symptoms 8 days before positive test

In the press conference, it was revealed that the students were picked up as part of epidemiological investigations and testing while being placed under quarantine.

The tutor is a 50-year-old female who works as a private tutor at Learning Point.

As early as 3 May, she experienced diarrhoea and a headache. And the proceeding days, she developed a fever and cough.

She was then tested for Covid-19 upon seeking medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic on 11 May. Her results came in positive the day after.

All tuition classes to be moved online with immediate effect

In response to this, Learning Point has notified all parents of students that their classes will be moved online from 14-30 May on their website.

The centres at Parkway and Century Square have also closed immediately.

The locations have already been professionally cleaned and sanitised by MOH approved services.

Remain vigilant in the fight against Covid-19

It may come as a surprise that there has been an uptick in cases. After all, Singapore was considered the safest place to be during a pandemic just recently.

However, we must continue to remain vigilant, and we implore that everyone adheres to the measures. Hopefully, we can return to a level of normalcy soon.

We also wish the students and tutor who tested positive a speedy recovery.

