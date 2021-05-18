University Students & Staff Can Dine In At School Canteens

As we enter Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), residents have not been allowed to dine in at food establishments.

Unfortunately, the new implementation will inevitably cause inconvenience for many — including delivery riders and students on large campuses.

Thankfully, university students will still be allowed to dine in at canteens and dining halls.

They must, however, adhere to strict safe distancing measures put in place while having their meals.

Students & staff can dine at school canteens

According to The Straits Times (ST), university students can still dine in at F&B establishment, unlike other areas in Singapore.

The rationale behind this is because students and staff spend long hours on campus, says MOE.

Despite being able to dine in at canteens and dining halls, students and staff must adhere to strict safe management measures (SMM).

Rules vary from universities to universities

SMMs, however, differ between the various educational institutions.

At the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), students and staff members dining at canteens and food courts are capped at 2 persons per group.

Individuals must also be seated 1 meter away from each other.

Over at the National University of Singapore (NUS), diners have to keep a 2-metre distance from one another while eating at dining halls or hostels.

Dining in at canteens is not allowed.

In the case of Singapore Institue of Management (SIM), students can dine in at the food court.

Similar to the measures at NTU, diners are capped to groups of 2 and must follow SMMs.

Adhering to your school rules

Although the government has made dining in an exception for university students on campuses, students should not take it for granted.

It is imperative to follow the rules set by the respective universities.

The fight against Covid-19 remains. Hopefully, everyone will do their part in adhering to the new protocols so that we may swiftly return to Phase 3 soon.

Featured image adapted from NUS.