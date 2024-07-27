Ceiling fan blade breaks off & nearly hits man in S’pore, leaves family in shock

Ceiling fan blade breaks off & nearly hits man who was having diner

A man in Singapore was having dinner with his family when one of the blades from the ceiling fan broke off and nearly struck his partner’s father on the head.

The family apparently bought the Elmark ceiling fan about three years ago before the incident on Tuesday (23 July).

After narrowly missing the father, the blade hit a closed window.

If the window had not been shut, the blade would’ve fallen eight storeys and possibly hit pedestrians or parked vehicles, the man said.

The man added that the fan was not on a high-speed setting when the incident occurred.

Denied free replacement by customer service

The 24-year-old man, who chose to be identified as Andy, then contacted Elmark’s customer services based in Singapore.

Andy provided them with the product information for verification, but the representative told him that they were unable to find his records in their database.

“We are quite sure that you are [sic] purchased this fan at [sic] Malaysia,” the representative said.

The representative then explained that Elmark operations in Singapore and Malaysia are under different management.

When pressed further by Andy, the representative said a piece of replacement blade would cost S$125. The Elmark employee also said the blade is available at a cheaper price in Malaysia.

The representative then advised Andy to contact Elmark Malaysia since the unit was bought from Malaysia.

Andy subsequently contacted a representative from Elmark Malaysia, who quoted him RM400 (~S$115) plus a S$50 installation fee for a replacement fan.

Experience left OP’s family in shock

The incident left Andy and his family in shock.

However, Andy said he was most taken aback by the fact that Elmark “didn’t want to take accountability”.

He also claimed that the company’s Singapore branch did not “say a word of apology or care of concern”.

Andy was left soured by the experience and said he would be considering other brands to replace the broken ceiling fan.

