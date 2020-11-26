Singaporeans Witness Sunsets Of Various Beautiful Hues On 25 Nov

2020 has been a tough year, and we’re all looking forward to some well-deserved R&R soon. But while some of us are still slogging away at work, we try to find joy in simple things like beautiful sunsets.

Members of the public spotted some particularly breathtaking ones yesterday (25 Nov).

After many days of gloomy skies due to the rain, the scenes were a much-needed relief.

Beacon of light in the East

The notion of the sun rising in the East and setting in the West may have people clamouring to the ends of Jurong for pics, but the East side has some cool views too.

A Tampines resident captured this pretty sunset from Tampines Street 22 on Wednesday evening (25 Nov).

Source

The spectacular sunbeam lighting up the sky like a torchlight is truly a sight to behold.

Not too far away in Simei, a resident also captured a similar view.

Source

90’s kids might get nostalgic as the scene resembles that of the sunset in the Teletubbies end credits.

Source

Now we can hear them saying their cute “bye bye’s” in our head.

Fiery red sunsets in the West

Like the first video you see above, a totally different sunset lit up the sky over in the West.

Instead of peachy colours, Westies witnessed a fiery red sky that was no less astonishing.

Source

Thankfully this time, it was the work of Mother Nature and not the result of industrial processes that sometimes turn Jurong into a Singaporean Mordor.

A midweek relief from the endless rain

The recent spate of heavy downpours and thunderstorms may have dampened some of our moods, but yesterday’s sunset proves that there’s light amidst the darkness.

So keep your heads up and maybe an eye out for more beautiful views like these, ‘cos they might be the respite you need from whatever challenges you may be facing.

Here’s to ending 2020 on a positive note, and looking forward to a better year ahead.

