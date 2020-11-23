SingapoRediscovers Vouchers Redeemable From 1 Dec Via SingPass Or Physical Counters

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has been churning out updates about the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, making us all extra eager to use them.

Today (23 Nov), they issued the most important information yet — how to redeem the $100 all citizens aged 18 and above will get.

We already know that redemption is via SingPass, but STB has added physical counters too, for those who need help.

Check out SingapoRediscovers Vouchers using SingPass account

Before you start thinking that you need to access the SingPass app, let us stop you right there.

According to a press release on Monday (23 Nov), STB states that you have to visit the booking platforms first.

Any one of these 5 authorised partners will do:

Changi Travel Services aka Changi Recommends

GlobalTix

Klook

Traveloka

Trip.com

Pick one or more activities that are eligible for voucher redemption and add that to your cart.

Instead of a regular checkout, click the “Use SingapoRediscovers Vouchers” option which will lead you to a page showing your balance amount.

It will then prompt you to login with SingPass, after which you can choose the amount of money you wish to use.

A code will be generated for you to apply upon checkout. Any outstanding amount that your vouchers can’t cover will have to be paid out of your own pocket.

Good news for parents as activities with child/youth passes will automatically get subsidies if you’ve selected that option. Note that each family can only redeem up to 6 of these.

Make sure SingPass is ready beforehand

To enjoy the convenient online transaction, you should thus ensure that your SingPass account is ready before 1 Dec.

Folks who have not registered or need help to reset their passwords may refer to the guide here.

Otherwise, there are also counters which you can physically visit for assistance.

Physical counters available for transactions

Besides the existing SingPass services at Community Centres or Clubs (CCs), STB has also set up counters at 69 locations for activity bookings.

Some of the locations are at malls like Ang Mo Kio Hub, so take note if you live within the vicinity.

You may visit the link here to check out the full list of locations.

Though this helps bypass any technical confusions, Singaporeans are still encouraged to do their bookings online for greater ease.

Greater convenience for everyone

With multiple redemption outlets available, the process will be much easier for everyone, especially older folk with less technical know-how.

We’re sure everyone’s looking forward to redeeming their vouchers soon, for a well-deserved staycay to end the year.

