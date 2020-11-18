STB Lists 147 Hotels & 37 Attractions Where SingapoRediscovers Vouchers Can Be Used

On 1 Dec, eligible Singaporeans will get to redeem the highly anticipated $100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

As the date approaches, we no longer need to wonder where and how we can use them, as Singapore Tourism Board (STB) just released a long list of eligible 147 hotels and 37 attractions.

Mandarin Orchard Singapore

Source

Here are some that we’ve bookmarked for our outing with the fam.

1. The Fullerton Hotel — doesn’t get any more luxurious

When it comes to luxury accommodation in Singapore, The Fullerton Hotel must surely be one of the top contenders.

Source

Overlooking the Marina Bay waterfront, the 5-star hotel is also located directly opposite the usually-crowded Merlion Park.

Source

Though taking pictures with the mythical creature might be quite challenging under normal circumstances, that might not be the case now with the lack of tourists.

2. Marina Bay Sands — flex that infinity pool shot on IG

Occasionally, you see a friend or two flexing on Instagram about their enviable staycation at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Source

Now you too can book a stay at the ‘spaceship’ hotel but with less damage to your wallet thanks to the tourism credits.

Source

Guests at the MBS hotel are also allowed to visit the rooftop infinity pool – though subjected to conditions due to Covid-19 – where you get to take in the breathtaking view of our city skyline.

Source

3. Raffles Hotel — staycay in colonial-era hotel

The iconic Raffles Hotel is also part of the list, so if you’ve always wondered what’s it like to have a staycation at the colonial-style landmark, here’s a good opportunity to do so.

Source

The rooms in this 5-star hotel are well-furnished with elegant furniture that takes us back to the times that we learned about during our social studies lessons.

Source

Be sure to treat yourself to a cup or 2 of its signature Singapore Sling. Raffles Hotel is, after all, where the cocktail was developed.

Source

Here are just 3 of our favourites, you can check out the full list at the bottom of this article.

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers can also be used on 37 attractions

If staycations aren’t your thing, you can also put the vouchers to good use by visiting one of the 37 attractions that STB has shortlisted.

It might’ve been quite a while since we last visited the Singapore Zoo or River Safari back in our school days, so perhaps a trip to the Mandai attractions might be due soon.

Source

We heard there’s a Disney-themed trail happening there from 21 Nov to 27 Dec, where you stand a chance to bring home keychains adorned with the 2 famous mice.

If you prefer not to be at the mercy of the sun and heat, consider visiting S.E.A. Aquarium to enjoy the tranquility of admiring marine animals.

Source

There’s also the option of dining at their Aqua Gastronomy restaurant, which lets you dine while enjoying a glorious view of underwater creatures swimming about.

Source

Full list of hotels & attractions

Here’s the full list of eligible hotels, according to STB’s website:

Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa Amara Singapore Amoy Hotel Andaz Singapore Aqueen Hotel Paya Lebar Arcadia Hotel Ascott Orchard Singapore Ascott Raffles Place Singapore Beach Villas Bliss Hotel Singapore Bright Star Hotel Capella Hotel Singapore Capri by Fraser Changi City, Singapore Carlton Hotel Singapore Changi Cove Crockfords Tower Crowne Plaza Changi Airport Darlene Hotel (Geylang) D’Hotel Equarius Hotel Fairmont Singapore Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview Four Seasons Hotel Singapore Fragrance Hotel Balestier Fragrance Hotel Classic Fragrance Hotel Kovan Fragrance Hotel Lavender Fragrance Hotel Oasis Fragrance Hotel Ocean View Fragrance Hotel Rose Fragrance Hotel Viva Goodwood Park Hotel Grand Hyatt Singapore Harbour Ville Hotel Harbour Ville Hotel Hamilton Heritage Collection on Chinatown Heritage Collection on Clarke Quay Heritage Collection on Seah Hilton Singapore Hotel 81 Balestier Hotel 81 Changi Hotel 81 Chinatown Hotel 81 Dickson Hotel 81 Elegance Hotel 81 Geylang Hotel 81 Hollywood Hotel 81 Kovan Hotel 81 Lucky Hotel 81 Orchid Hotel 81 Osaka Hotel 81 Palace Hotel 81 Princess Hotel 81 Sakura Hotel 81 Star Hotel 81 Tristar Hotel Bencoolen Hotel Boss Hotel Classic by Venue Hotel Clover 769 North Bridge Road Hotel Clover The Arts Hotel Fuji Hotel G Singapore Hotel Michael Hotel Nuve Hotel NuVe Elements Hotel NuVe Heritage Hotel Nuve Urbane Hotel Royal Hotel Royal @ Queens Hotel Soloha Hotel Splendour Hotel Yan Ibis budget Singapore Imperial Ibis budget Singapore Mt Faber Ibis budget Singapore Pearl Ibis budget Singapore Sapphire Ibis budget Singapore Selegie Ibis budget Singapore West Coast InterContinental Singapore JH Hotel Kam Leng Hotel Lloyd’s Inn Lyf Funan Singapore M Social Singapore Malacca Hotel Mandarin Orchard Singapore Mandarin Oriental, Singapore Marina Bay Sands Hotel Singapore Nostalgia Hotel Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore Oasia Hotel Downtown One Farrer Hotel ONE15 Marina Club Orchard Hotel Singapore Orchard Rendezvous Hotel Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road PARKROYAL Collection Pickering, Singapore PARKROYAL on Beach Road PARKROYAL On Kitchener Road Populous Hotel Porcelain Hotel Q Loft Hotel Bedok Q Loft Hotel Mackenzie Raffles Hotel Singapore Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park RedDoorz @ Aljunied RedDoorz @ Geylang Reddoorz near Marine Parade Central RedDoorz Plus @ Little India RedDoorz Premium @ Balestier RedDoorz Premium @ Serangoon RELC International Hotel Sandpiper Hotel Singapore Santa Grand Hotel East Coast Shangri-la Hotel Sheraton Towers Singapore Hotel Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Sofitel Singapore City Centre ST Signature Bugis Beach ST Signature Jalan Besar St. Regis Hotel Singapore Summer View Hotel The Arton Hotel The Barracks Hotel Sentosa The Capitol Kempinski Hotel The Daulat The Fullerton Bay Hotel The Fullerton Hotel The Great Madras The Quay Hotel The Quay Hotel West Coast The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore The Sultan Hotel The Vagabond Club The Warehouse Hotel Travelodge Harbourfront Value Hotel Nice Value Hotel Thomson Venue Hotel Venue Hotel the Lily Villa Samadhi hotel Village Hotel Bugis W Singapore Sentosa Cove Hotel XY Hotel Bugis York Hotel Yotel Singapore Orchard Road YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport

And here are the eligible attractions:

AIRZONE AJ Hackett Sentosa ArtScience Museum Battlebox Butterfly Park & Insect Kingdom Changi Experience Studio Flight Experience Singapore Gardens By The Bay Gogreen Segway Eco Adventure HeadRock VR HydroDash iFly Singapore Jewel Changi Airport Canopy Park Attractions Jurong Bird Park Madam Tussauds Singapore Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck Mega AdventureNerf Action Xperience Nestopia Singapore Nerf Action Xperience Night Safari Ola Beach Club Red Dot Design Museum River Safari Royal Albatross S.E.A. Aquarium Sentosa 4D Adventureland Sentosa Development Corporation Singapore Cable Car Singapore Flyer Singapore Musical Box Museum Singapore Zoo Skyline Luge Sentosa Snow City The Intan Trick Eye Museum Singapore Universal Studios Singapore Wild Wild Wet

All Singaporean aged 18 & above to receive $100 SingapoRediscovers voucher

Every Singaporean aged 18 and above will receive SingapoRediscovers vouchers worth $100 from December.

These will be disseminated through SingPass and will reportedly stay valid for 7 months till Jun 2021.

Which attractions or hotels have caught your fancy?

We hope eligible Singaporeans will make full use of the vouchers to treat themselves while supporting local businesses in the tourism industry.

Which of the selected hotels and attractions has caught your fancy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Safdie Architects, Raffles Hotel, and Fullerton Hotel on Facebook.