STB Lists 147 Hotels & 37 Attractions Where SingapoRediscovers Vouchers Can Be Used

On 1 Dec, eligible Singaporeans will get to redeem the highly anticipated $100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

As the date approaches, we no longer need to wonder where and how we can use them, as Singapore Tourism Board (STB) just released a long list of eligible 147 hotels and 37 attractions.

Mandarin Orchard Singapore
Here are some that we’ve bookmarked for our outing with the fam. 

1. The Fullerton Hotel — doesn’t get any more luxurious

When it comes to luxury accommodation in Singapore, The Fullerton Hotel must surely be one of the top contenders.

Overlooking the Marina Bay waterfront, the 5-star hotel is also located directly opposite the usually-crowded Merlion Park.

Though taking pictures with the mythical creature might be quite challenging under normal circumstances, that might not be the case now with the lack of tourists.

2. Marina Bay Sands — flex that infinity pool shot on IG

Occasionally, you see a friend or two flexing on Instagram about their enviable staycation at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Now you too can book a stay at the ‘spaceship’ hotel but with less damage to your wallet thanks to the tourism credits.

Guests at the MBS hotel are also allowed to visit the rooftop infinity pool – though subjected to conditions due to Covid-19 – where you get to take in the breathtaking view of our city skyline.

3. Raffles Hotel — staycay in colonial-era hotel

The iconic Raffles Hotel is also part of the list, so if you’ve always wondered what’s it like to have a staycation at the colonial-style landmark, here’s a good opportunity to do so.

The rooms in this 5-star hotel are well-furnished with elegant furniture that takes us back to the times that we learned about during our social studies lessons.

Be sure to treat yourself to a cup or 2 of its signature Singapore Sling. Raffles Hotel is, after all, where the cocktail was developed.

Here are just 3 of our favourites, you can check out the full list at the bottom of this article.

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers can also be used on 37 attractions

If staycations aren’t your thing, you can also put the vouchers to good use by visiting one of the 37 attractions that STB has shortlisted.

It might’ve been quite a while since we last visited the Singapore Zoo or River Safari back in our school days, so perhaps a trip to the Mandai attractions might be due soon.

We heard there’s a Disney-themed trail happening there from 21 Nov to 27 Dec, where you stand a chance to bring home keychains adorned with the 2 famous mice.

If you prefer not to be at the mercy of the sun and heat, consider visiting S.E.A. Aquarium to enjoy the tranquility of admiring marine animals.

There’s also the option of dining at their Aqua Gastronomy restaurant, which lets you dine while enjoying a glorious view of underwater creatures swimming about.

Full list of hotels & attractions

Here’s the full list of eligible hotels, according to STB’s website:

  1. Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa
  2. Amara Singapore
  3. Amoy Hotel
  4. Andaz Singapore
  5. Aqueen Hotel Paya Lebar
  6. Arcadia Hotel
  7. Ascott Orchard Singapore
  8. Ascott Raffles Place Singapore
  9. Beach Villas
  10. Bliss Hotel Singapore
  11. Bright Star Hotel
  12. Capella Hotel Singapore
  13. Capri by Fraser Changi City, Singapore
  14. Carlton Hotel Singapore
  15. Changi Cove
  16. Crockfords Tower
  17. Crowne Plaza Changi Airport
  18. Darlene Hotel (Geylang)
  19. D’Hotel
  20. Equarius Hotel
  21. Fairmont Singapore
  22. Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview
  23. Four Seasons Hotel Singapore
  24. Fragrance Hotel Balestier
  25. Fragrance Hotel Classic
  26. Fragrance Hotel Kovan
  27. Fragrance Hotel Lavender
  28. Fragrance Hotel Oasis
  29. Fragrance Hotel Ocean View
  30. Fragrance Hotel Rose
  31. Fragrance Hotel Viva
  32. Goodwood Park Hotel
  33. Grand Hyatt Singapore
  34. Harbour Ville Hotel
  35. Harbour Ville Hotel Hamilton
  36. Heritage Collection on Chinatown
  37. Heritage Collection on Clarke Quay
  38. Heritage Collection on Seah
  39. Hilton Singapore
  40. Hotel 81 Balestier
  41. Hotel 81 Changi
  42. Hotel 81 Chinatown
  43. Hotel 81 Dickson
  44. Hotel 81 Elegance
  45. Hotel 81 Geylang
  46. Hotel 81 Hollywood
  47. Hotel 81 Kovan
  48. Hotel 81 Lucky
  49. Hotel 81 Orchid
  50. Hotel 81 Osaka
  51. Hotel 81 Palace
  52. Hotel 81 Princess
  53. Hotel 81 Sakura
  54. Hotel 81 Star
  55. Hotel 81 Tristar
  56. Hotel Bencoolen
  57. Hotel Boss
  58. Hotel Classic by Venue
  59. Hotel Clover 769 North Bridge Road
  60. Hotel Clover The Arts
  61. Hotel Fuji
  62. Hotel G Singapore
  63. Hotel Michael
  64. Hotel Nuve
  65. Hotel NuVe Elements
  66. Hotel NuVe Heritage
  67. Hotel Nuve Urbane
  68. Hotel Royal
  69. Hotel Royal @ Queens
  70. Hotel Soloha
  71. Hotel Splendour
  72. Hotel Yan
  73. Ibis budget Singapore Imperial
  74. Ibis budget Singapore Mt Faber
  75. Ibis budget Singapore Pearl
  76. Ibis budget Singapore Sapphire
  77. Ibis budget Singapore Selegie
  78. Ibis budget Singapore West Coast
  79. InterContinental Singapore
  80. JH Hotel
  81. Kam Leng Hotel
  82. Lloyd’s Inn
  83. Lyf Funan Singapore
  84. M Social Singapore
  85. Malacca Hotel
  86. Mandarin Orchard Singapore
  87. Mandarin Oriental, Singapore
  88. Marina Bay Sands Hotel Singapore
  89. Nostalgia Hotel
  90. Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore
  91. Oasia Hotel Downtown
  92. One Farrer Hotel
  93. ONE15 Marina Club
  94. Orchard Hotel Singapore
  95. Orchard Rendezvous Hotel
  96. Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road
  97. PARKROYAL Collection Pickering, Singapore
  98. PARKROYAL on Beach Road
  99. PARKROYAL On Kitchener Road
  100. Populous Hotel
  101. Porcelain Hotel
  102. Q Loft Hotel Bedok
  103. Q Loft Hotel Mackenzie
  104. Raffles Hotel Singapore
  105. Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park
  106. RedDoorz @ Aljunied
  107. RedDoorz @ Geylang
  108. Reddoorz near Marine Parade Central
  109. RedDoorz Plus @ Little India
  110. RedDoorz Premium @ Balestier
  111. RedDoorz Premium @ Serangoon
  112. RELC International Hotel
  113. Sandpiper Hotel Singapore
  114. Santa Grand Hotel East Coast
  115. Shangri-la Hotel
  116. Sheraton Towers Singapore Hotel
  117. Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
  118. Sofitel Singapore City Centre
  119. ST Signature Bugis Beach
  120. ST Signature Jalan Besar
  121. St. Regis Hotel Singapore
  122. Summer View Hotel
  123. The Arton Hotel
  124. The Barracks Hotel Sentosa
  125. The Capitol Kempinski Hotel
  126. The Daulat
  127. The Fullerton Bay Hotel
  128. The Fullerton Hotel
  129. The Great Madras
  130. The Quay Hotel
  131. The Quay Hotel West Coast
  132. The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore
  133. The Sultan Hotel
  134. The Vagabond Club
  135. The Warehouse Hotel
  136. Travelodge Harbourfront
  137. Value Hotel Nice
  138. Value Hotel Thomson
  139. Venue Hotel
  140. Venue Hotel the Lily
  141. Villa Samadhi hotel
  142. Village Hotel Bugis
  143. W Singapore Sentosa Cove Hotel
  144. XY Hotel Bugis
  145. York Hotel
  146. Yotel Singapore Orchard Road
  147. YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport

And here are the eligible attractions:

  1. AIRZONE
  2. AJ Hackett Sentosa
  3. ArtScience Museum
  4. Battlebox
  5. Butterfly Park & Insect Kingdom
  6. Changi Experience Studio
  7. Flight Experience Singapore
  8. Gardens By The Bay
  9. Gogreen Segway Eco Adventure
  10. HeadRock VR
  11. HydroDash
  12. iFly Singapore
  13. Jewel Changi Airport Canopy Park Attractions
  14. Jurong Bird Park
  15. Madam Tussauds Singapore
  16. Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck
  17. Mega AdventureNerf Action Xperience
  18. Nestopia Singapore
  19. Nerf Action Xperience
  20. Night Safari
  21. Ola Beach Club
  22. Red Dot Design Museum
  23. River Safari
  24. Royal Albatross
  25. S.E.A. Aquarium
  26. Sentosa 4D Adventureland
  27. Sentosa Development Corporation
  28. Singapore Cable Car
  29. Singapore Flyer
  30. Singapore Musical Box Museum
  31. Singapore Zoo
  32. Skyline Luge Sentosa
  33. Snow City
  34. The Intan
  35. Trick Eye Museum Singapore
  36. Universal Studios Singapore
  37. Wild Wild Wet

All Singaporean aged 18 & above to receive $100 SingapoRediscovers voucher

Every Singaporean aged 18 and above will receive SingapoRediscovers vouchers worth $100 from December.

These will be disseminated through SingPass and will reportedly stay valid for 7 months till Jun 2021.

Which attractions or hotels have caught your fancy?

We hope eligible Singaporeans will make full use of the vouchers to treat themselves while supporting local businesses in the tourism industry.

Which of the selected hotels and attractions has caught your fancy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

