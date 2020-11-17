Singapore Zoo & River Safari Have A Disney Trail Featuring Mickey & Minnie Mouse Till 27 Dec

Keeping the young ones entertained over the year-end holidays is a tall order, especially now that you can’t bring them overseas.

But with various events coming up like the Disney Trail at Singapore Zoo and River Safari, parents won’t have to look far.

Promising a fun time with Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse, this might just be the perk-me-up your child needs to end 2020.

Disney trail at Singapore Zoo & River Safari begins on 21 Nov

As schools come to a close, parents with young children are probably scratching their heads over how to fill all their kids’ free time.

Playgrounds and computer games can only occupy them for so long, but sometimes what they need is an adventure in the great outdoors.

The Singapore Zoo and River Safari are the best places for that, as they offer guided programmes for the kiddos.

An upcoming one that’ll surely excite them is the Disney Outdoor Explorers event, which is an exploration trail for adventure seekers.

From 21 Nov to 27 Dec, visitors can embark on a journey at the 2 wildlife parks with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Complete missions & redeem limited edition gifts

The activities will require a bit of brain and brawn, as participants navigate the parks while solving mysteries.

In the Explorer’s Trail, Mickey and Minnie will be leaving hints at the Singapore Zoo and River Safari respectively, for participants to find and reunite the doodle animals.

To keep track of their progress, they’ll have to purchase a Trail Booklet at any of the following locations for $5:

Singapore Zoo Entrance

Otter Exhibit Entrance

River Safari Entrance

Once all missions at both parks are complete, successful adventurers can redeem exclusive Mickey and Minnie Mouse keychains.

Unfortunately, these chains don’t come along with the cute animal charms. Kiddos will have to earn those by finishing the Explorer’s Doodle Mission at both parks.

Specific designs will be available only on certain dates, so take note if you’re eyeing any particular creature.

Both missions will only happen from 10am – 4pm on weekends and Public Holidays throughout the event period, so parents should mark your calendars accordingly before getting tickets.

You may visit the link here to find out more.

Photo ops & exclusive merch to bring home for the memories

Even if the young ones can’t complete their missions in time, there are other ways to cherish the memories of a fun family outing.

Various photo points will be available along the trail, so they can snap pictures with their favourite Disney icons.

Parents who are feeling extra generous may want to bring their kids to the gift shop to bring some exclusive merchandise home.

You could even find some items for yourself, like this adorable cup for you to quench your thirst while chasing after the kids.

With a little something for everyone, the Singapore Zoo and River Safari seem like great places to be for the holidays.

Plan a visit with the fam soon

While you’ll be raring to use your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers soon, you’d be happy to know that Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) is also having an upcoming promo.

From 21 Nov to 18 Dec, Singapore residents will be able to enjoy 50% off combo tickets for the Singapore Zoo and River Safari. You may read the full terms and conditions here.

Ready to book that family adventure? Here’s everything you need to know.

Address: 80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826

Opening hours: Singapore Zoo 8.30am – 6pm daily, River Safari 10am – 7pm daily

WRS has tips on how to get there via public transport, if that’s your preferred mode.

Since the free gifts are available in limited quantities and on a first-come-first-serve basis, you should totally make plans to join in the activities soon.

We’re sure the kiddos will have the time of their lives and souvenirs to remember it by.

