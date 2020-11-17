SingapoRediscovers Vouchers Can Be Used At Over 200 Merchants From 1 Dec

With the Covid-19 pandemic keeping us ‘trapped’ on our shores, Singaporeans have been itching for some semblance of a getaway.

To give locals the chance to rediscover all that Singapore has to offer whilst keeping our tourism industry afloat, the government is giving all Singaporeans a $100 tourism voucher.

On Monday (16 Nov), Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced more details about the voucher.

Come December, these vouchers can be used at over 200 merchants. Bookings can also be done through 5 authorised partners.

SingapoRediscovers vouchers can be used on platforms like Klook

With the end of the year fast approaching, many of us are likely planning holidays with the fam.

We’d suggest looking at dates from 1 Dec onwards, as that’s when you can start using your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers at local attractions. These vouchers will be valid till 30 Jun 2021.

To make things more convenient, STB has partnered up with 5 authorised booking partners.

Make reservations or book tickets on any of the following sites, so you can put your vouchers to good use:

Klook

Changi Recommends

Trip.com

GlobalTix

Traveloka

Through these platforms, you can make bookings for anything from staycations to a visit to the ArtScience Museum, or even a trip to the Southern Islands.

Redeem fun experiences for the entire family

Besides places of interest, the vouchers will also allow you to experience a myriad of fun activities you can enjoy with the fam.

Bring the kids for a lovely day out at the Singapore Zoo or Gardens By The Bay to get up close with nature, as they’re some of the over 200 merchants included.

For the thrill seekers, you can use the vouchers to experience the adrenaline rush at places like AJ Hackett Sentosa, Ola Beach Club, and Universal Studios Singapore.

Bored of seeing our city from the double decker bus windows? Try going on the DUCK tour or discovering Singapore on a bicycle, for a change of scenery.

Those who prefer to stay indoors instead can enjoy their time at S.E.A Aquarium or Trick Eye Museum Singapore.

With a seemingly endless list of over 37 attractions, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Sit back & relax while on staycation

Singaporeans seeking out a staycation can also use the voucher at over 147 hotels.

Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa

Whether you’re intending to take a fancy break at an upscale hotel or a budget one, the voucher will make the luxurious escape a little less painful on your wallet.

You can check out the full list of eligible merchants here.

Start making plans now

All Singaporeans aged 18 and above will be given the $100 voucher via SingPass from 1 Dec. So do remember to set up your account if you haven’t.

While our year end holidays might look a little different this year it’s also a good time to catch up with friends and family while appreciating all that Singapore has to offer.

So why not jio your loved ones in the comments down below and start making plans now?

