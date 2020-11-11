Ascott Star Rewards Holds Instagram Hunt For Hidden SG Places

Discovering ulu places and posting them on Insta-stories is fun, but nothing beats the thrill of receiving countless DMs asking you, “Where is this?”

Sadly, IG stories last only a day, so those who missed your posts would know nothing about your finds.

That’s why putting them on your feed instead would be a better idea, to capture your adventures for posterity.

Just include the #DiscoverASR hashtag and it may even score you a free staycation worth $500 – courtesy of Ascott Star Rewards – which is on the hunt for the best Insta-lobangs.

After how 2020 went, a quick, relaxing getaway could be the perfect time to reflect and recharge for the curveballs 2021 might send our way.

Share hidden Singapore enclaves with your Insta-fam bam

Discovering the crispiest supper prata place in your hood eons before viral food listicles, or chancing upon Jurong Lake Gardens’ fairytale-esque lalang fields for profile pics, has fed our latent wanderlust during Phase 2.

But there’s more to crushing your IG game, besides having your crush wish they could like your photo multiple times before sliding into your DMs.

Tagging #DiscoverASR from now till 18 Nov will qualify you for a chance to win 200,000 ASR points valued at $500 for your next staycay at any ASR property.

No better way to surprise your SO than with a snugglefest in a swanky queen-sized bed with home-cooked eggs benedict from a personal kitchenette.

Plan a staycay without breaking the bank

The first few months of a relationship or what many call ‘the honeymoon phase’ are usually dreamy, with dinners at atas restaurants and mini getaways to Thailand or Indonesia.

Since the pandemic is keeping many of us in Singapore for the foreseeable future, the closest substitute for the latter would be a staycay.

If you’re saving up your hard-earned salary for an overseas trip, you’d be glad to know that a staycay this year can still be on the cards.

The only thing you need to spend is some time and effort to curate your IG posts so Ascott will notice, and declare you the winner of the #DiscoverASR contest.

Hashtag #DiscoverASR to score a $500 staycation

Your 100+ Instagram followers may know that you’ve been to the most obscure cafes in Bugis and Chinatown, but you shouldn’t be keeping these gems to them only.

Set your profile to public, share your favourite hideouts and explain why they are truly Singapore. Be sure to tag #DiscoverASR and @DiscoverASR in the caption, and follow @DiscoverASR to qualify.

Now you’re all set to become the next Pamela Reif or Andrea Chong, with a chance to score a $500 staycay to boot.

A lucky winner will be selected at random and he or she will be notified via a private DM on Instagram. Full contest deets are available here.

From couples looking for a new paktor spot to bookworms in search of a quaint nook, a wider audience could benefit from your useful tip-offs, and give you a chance to treat bae or the fam to a relaxing time.

Staycations for rejuvenating the body & soul

Social media has allowed for a tapestry of connections between solo explorers of our little red dot.

To keep ourselves hopeful amidst the spectre of a travel ban, we can’t help but look back at old pictures and reminisce about beautiful sakuras or crunchy, succulent Taiwan fried chicken.

Until leisure travels are safe again, we can make the most of what we have back home.

This post is brought to you in collaboration with The Ascott Limited.

Featured image adapted from Ascott Orchard Singapore.