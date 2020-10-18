Dujiangyan Zhongshuge Bookstore Has Glowing Book Towers With Lifetime Supply Of Reads

Our favourite reads take us to places that we’ve never imagined in real-life. However, this well-designed bookstore seems to have the same power to physically transport us to otherworldly realms.

Source

The Dujiangyan Zhongshuge Bookstore in Sichuan features massive arcs and glowing bookshelves that seem to reach up to the heavens.

Source

Let’s take a tour of this stunning library where you can literally get lost in a world of books.

Mirror ceilings & towering shelves

Chinese bookstore chain Zhongshuge (钟书阁) is well-known for its breathtaking libraries with inception mirror mazes and mystical portals. But, it seems that they’ve outdone themselves with their Dujiangyan city branch.

Source

Similar to their previous establishments, they’ve utilised mirrors and reflective tiled floors to create optical illusions that abruptly enlarge the space and increase the height of the walnut shelves.

Source

At first glance, you’ll find upside-down arches and an endless flight of stairs. Yet, a closer look reveals that these are mere mirror tricks.

Source

Once you look up above, you’ll find a faraway second storey arc and upturned stairs that look like a scene from a parallel universe.

Source

Lifetime supply of books

As bookworms navigate their ethereal stairs, they may find themselves salivating over the lifetime supply of books within arm’s reach.

Source

According to Arch Daily, the indoor space was inspired by mountains and rivers in nature. The tables mimic floating boats while the reflective tiled floors simulate a serene lake.

Source

Meanwhile, hard-to-reach shelves are covered in book pattern films which are deceptively similar to the real thing.

Source

Cosy reading areas

Once you’ve gotten over the jaw-dropping atmosphere, you can take a seat and binge on your chosen reads. The destination boasts of a quaint atmosphere conducive for studying and completing deadlines.

Source

For those who want to marvel at the scenery, sit near the terrace to get a panoramic view of the world down below and the mirrored illusion from up above.

Source

Parents can also inspire a lasting love of reading in their kids by spending an afternoon in the children’s area. Here, each book can literally shine due to the built-in lights on each shelf.

Source

How to get to Sichuan Zhongshuge Bookstore

Dujiangyan Zhongshuge Bookstore is the latest establishment of Chinese bookstore Chain Zhongshuge. The bookstore is located in Dujiangyan—a county-level city of Chengdu.

Address: China, Sichuan, Chengdu, Wuhou District, 锦悦西路2

Opening Hours: 10am-8pm

Place on bookstore bucket list

The ongoing pandemic has barred Singaporeans from travelling to China for leisure. Until we get the ‘go’ signal to resume travels, we’ll have to keep this destination on our bucket list.

If you get a chance to travel to China in the upcoming months, then don’t miss the opportunity to visit Zhongshuge’s bookstores. Besides their Dujiangyan city branch, they also have stunning locations in Chongqing, Shanghai, Yangzhou, Hangzhou, and many others.

A good book can take us to distant lands. But sometimes, a magical setting to explore these books in can help elevate the experience too.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from X+Living.