3 New Covid-19 Cases On 15 Oct

Singapore saw no Covid-19 cases in the community on 13 Oct, but that proved to be something of a false dawn as we saw 2 more cases the next day.

Regardless, the incidence of new cases appears low and it’s thanks to the hard work everyone has put in into keeping safe.

On Thursday (15 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are 3 new Covid-19 cases, 2 of them from imports and 1 who resides in a dormitory.

There are no community cases today.

1 locally-transmitted Covid-19 case

There’s 1 case that’s locally-transmitted — they reside in a dormitory.

However, there are no new cases in the wider community.

Yesterday’s cases are both contacts of a previously-confirmed case, Case 57,947. They are a 13-year-old male and 10-year-old female respectively.

They developed symptoms during their quarantine but initially tested negative for Covid-19 on 3 Oct.

Both of them are students and last attended their schools on Thursday (2 Oct).

3 imported cases

Although cases are down on the local front, imported cases remain. MOH confirmed an additional 3 imported cases today.

The new cases had been put on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon their arrival in Singapore.

Certain countries continue to be hard-hit by Covid-19 and travellers from these countries must now provide a negative Covid-19 test result before being allowed into Singapore.

MOH will provide more detailed updates at night.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.