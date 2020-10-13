4 New Covid-19 Cases On 13 Oct

Singapore is preparing to open their borders gradually, even though only essential travellers are allowed entry.

In line with this, they’ll start to issue visas again while controlling traveller intake from countries hit hard by Covid-19, like Indonesia and the Philippines.

Closer to home, we’ve largely controlled the outbreak — the Ministry of Health (MOH) said as of Tuesday (13 Oct) that there are 4 new Covid-19 cases.

All of them are imported cases.

4 imported cases with Covid-19 on 13 Oct

There are 4 new imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

2 new cases from imports were reported yesterday.

28th death from Covid-19 in Singapore was 64-year-old PR

Singapore’s 1st death from Covid-19 since 14 Jul was confirmed yesterday (12 Oct). This takes the death toll to 28.

Case 57,960 was a 64-year-old male Singapore PR and had a history of hypertension.

He was confirmed with Covid-19 on 4 Oct after his return from India on 23 Sep.

MS News offers our condolences to the man’s family.

Some travellers must provide negative Covid-19 test result before entering Singapore

Due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in Sabah, travellers from there entering Singapore must serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at SHN facilities.

Those who arrive in Singapore from other areas will also need to serve a 14-day SHN if they have a travel history to Sabah.

However, travellers from other parts of Malaysia need only serve a 7-day SHN.

Meanwhile, those arriving from Indonesia and the Philippines and not Singapore citizens or PRs must have a negative Covid-19 test result 72 hours before departure.

This will take effect from 19 Oct at 11.59pm.

After entering the country, they must still serve their 14-day SHN.

