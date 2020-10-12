64-Year-Old Man Becomes Singapore’s 28th Covid-19 Death

For almost 3 months, Singapore saw no deaths related to Covid-19 infections.

Unfortunately, a 64-year-old man, who was a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR), has passed away on Monday (12 Oct).

With this, the country’s death tally now stands at 28.

Deceased had a history of hypertension

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the deceased, who had a history of hypertension, was confirmed with Covid-19 on 4 Oct.

A brief look into Case 57,960’s travel history shows that he had flown to India for work since Dec 2019.

When he returned to Singapore on 23 Sep, he had to serve Stay-Home Notice (SHN) as per the country’s safety measures.

Sadly, he had passed on 8 days after his diagnosis. Singapore General Hospital is currently speaking to his family members to provide the necessary assistance.

Last Covid-19 fatality was on 14 Jul

The last time a Covid-19 fatality was declared was on 14 Jul, involving a 62-year-old Singaporean man.

He had tested positive on 30 Apr, and his demise came about 2 and a half months later.

He reportedly had a history of underlying illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidaemia — having high levels of fats in the blood.

Rest in peace

News of death is difficult to grapple with. We can only imagine the grief of the deceased’s family members. We hope they at least got the chance to see him before his untimely passing.

MS News extends our condolences to family and friends of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

