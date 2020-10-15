Singapore & Hong Kong Agree On Bilateral Travels Without Mandatory Quarantine

Since Singapore started opening borders to certain countries for travels, it seems like many more are raring to hop on the bandwagon — the latest being Hong Kong, as reported by Channel NewsAsia (CNA) today (15 Oct).

Though most safety measures remain in place, travellers between the 2 countries will get to enjoy a special exception.

Once they’ve tested negative for Covid-19, they’ll be able to explore the cities without serving a mandatory quarantine.

Travellers not required to serve quarantine or SHN

According to CNA, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced the update in a press release on Thursday (15 Oct).

The “in-principle agreement” which exempts travellers from quarantine in both countries noted the following requirements:

Travellers have to test negative for Covid-19 in PCR tests which both countries recognise

They can only take flights specifically for travellers under the bubble

Thankfully, travellers won’t need to adhere to a strict itinerary, unlike those to countries like South Korea.

They, however, currently have to serve a 7-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN), per the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) update on 12 Oct.

Note that air bubbles are different from green lanes, which are only for those on official or business travels.

Start date not determined yet

As much as we’re all excited for this news, don’t whip out your passports just yet.

MOT has yet to confirm the date from which the new measures will kick in, but will do so later, once they’ve ascertained all the necessary details, reports TODAY.

Till then, those who have plans to visit Hong Kong for any reason at all can start planning ahead.

We’d suggest reading up on all the rules and requirements to fulfill first, so you’ll have everything ready in advance.

Safer, mutual travel arrangements between countries

Though we welcome the increase in travel arrangements, we respect the countries’ decisions to do so warily, to ensure everyone’s safety.

Both parties must have a solid safety procedure first, and confidence that they have the viral outbreak under control before proceeding.

Once everything is watertight, travellers will also be willing to visit different countries without worry.

Hopefully this is the start of things slowly returning to normal, and an end to the Covid-19 pandemic measures.

