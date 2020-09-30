Singapore To Welcome Tourists From Australia & Vietnam From 8 Oct

Despite news of travel agreements with various countries, most of the conditions are for business or official purposes only.

But today (30 Sep), Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung revealed in a Facebook post that tourists from Australia and Vietnam will be able to enter Singapore soon.

Mr Ong explained that the decision comes after considering how well both countries have managed to control the spread of Covid-19.

This is following similar, earlier agreements with Brunei and New Zealand.

No restrictions on tourists from Australia & Vietnam

According to Mr Ong, the success of the Brunei and New Zealand arrangements motivated him to discuss with the respective Australian and Vietnamese ministers.

Talks went well, and Singapore will proceed to lift border restrictions on visitors from these countries soon. This means that all travels, be it for business or leisurely reasons, may proceed.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the move will only come into effect from 8 Oct.

Australia and Vietnam, however, have not lifted restrictions on visitors from Singapore yet.

Though Australia disallows overseas travel, those who wish to do so may apply for an exemption.

Stay-Home Notice not necessary if swab test is negative

Like the Brunei and New Zealand arrangements, visitors from the 2 other countries need not serve their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

They simply have to take a Covid-19 swab test upon arrival. Once that test proves negative, they’ll be free to go anywhere they’d like in Singapore.

The authorities have set several conditions, one of which is to use the TraceTogether app while they’re here, reports ST.

Hopefully a chance to revive Changi Airport

Considering how Changi Airport and the entire aviation industry has been hard hit by the pandemic, more travels may beckon a gradual revival.

The process may be a long and challenging one, but hopefully Singapore will be able to see it through smoothly, while ensuring everyone’s safety.

Here’s to hoping that leisure travels can resume to more places soon, once the world has Covid-19 under control.

