Married couples get discounted meals at Dian Xiao Er S’pore, bring marriage certificate as proof

Dian Xiao Er Singapore offering discounts for married couples at selected outlets

Being married comes with a fair few perks, which includes spending your life with the one you love — and now, dining at a discount.

Dian Xiao Er, a Chinese restaurant in Singapore famous for its roast duck, is offering married couples discounts for their meals.

All they’d have to do is flash their marriage certificate.

Terms and conditions will also apply with the offer only being valid at four outlets.

Dian Xiao Er Singapore giving out discounts for married couples

The restaurant announced the campaign via Facebook on Friday (19 April).

According to the post, the discount will be offered at Dian Xiao Er’s outlets at the following locations:

City Square

Downtown East

Jewel Changi Airport

Tampines 1

Available Monday to Thursday, diners must make their reservations at each of the restaurants by contacting them via WhatsApp.

Additionally, customers should make their bookings three days in advance.

Both husband and wife must be present while dining in, and can present either a digital or hard copy of their marriage certificate.

The discount will correspond to how long the couple has been married. For instance, those married for 25 years will be entitled to a 25% discount.

AsiaOne reports that the discount will be valid from 23 April to 27 June.

MS News has reached out to Dian Xiao Er for more details.

Terms and conditions apply

However, do note that the following terms and conditions will apply:

The offer will not be available on public holidays or the eve of or days in lieu of public holidays.

Reservations will be confirmed via WhatsApp and are subject to seat availability.

The discount is only valid for regular-priced a la carte items and not for desserts, munchies, beverages, retail products, kids’ meals and miscellaneous items.

It will also not be valid for other promotions, discounts and membership privileges.

Staff will reserve the right to request relevant documents for verification.

Dian Xiao Er may also amend the terms and conditions without prior notice.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a restaurant in Singapore introduced an innovative promotion for diners.

Last year, Peach Garden offered discounts of up to 50% based on the age difference between the youngest and oldest diners at the same table.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Dian Xiao Er on Facebook.