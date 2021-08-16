Woman Actually Did Stand On Top Of Burj Khalifa For Emirates Ad

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the tallest building in the world, standing at an imposing 828 metres.

Imagine standing on top of that. You’d be way higher than anything else that’s connected to the ground.

Well, that’s exactly what a woman did in an Emirates advertisement, which has gone viral for its behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage proving that the feat did occur.

Emirates ad shows woman standing atop Burj Khalifa

The Internet has trained us well to be sceptical of anything that seems too unbelievable to be true.

So when Emirates launched their ad on 5 Aug, saying they were ‘on top of the world’, many weren’t sure if the woman really did stand on top of the Burj Khalifa.

That is, until the camera pans out to show the Dubai skyscape from the tallest building in the world.

Although the camera panning out is enough to make most people with vertigo feel faint, there was always a chance there was some video magic at play, as some netizens wondered.

BTS video shows that stunt did occur

In response, Emirates put out a BTS video showing how they filmed the ad — and yes, Nicole Smith-Ludvik, a stunt artist, actually stood on top of the Burj Khalifa.

The video has garnered more than 1.9 million views on Instagram at the time of writing.

In one scene, she can be heard saying, “I’m on top of the world!”

There are even more dizzying camera angles of the stunt, panning the span of the spire.



Much planning went into the stunt, as shown in the BTS video.

Of course, with several safety precautions in place, such as a harness.



There were also other challenges, such as taking over an hour to climb from the 160th floor to the pinnacle of the Burj Khalifa.

But in the end, they did it. The ad is one of the highest ever filmed.

Obviously, we should note that this definitely isn’t something to be done without heavy supervision and safety protocols.

Climbing that high would make our knees weak

As awe-inspiring it is to see someone literally standing on top of the world, we’re not sure if we could ever do the same.

Most of us would probably feel our knees buckle at even the prospect.

But Emirates has shown that there’s at least one daredevil in Nicole Smith-Ludvik who can say she’s climbed on top of the world’s tallest building.

