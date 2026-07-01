Police appeal for information on missing boys aged 12 & 13, last seen in Tampines

2 boys aged 12 and 13 missing after last being seen in Tampines, police appeal for information

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of two boys, aged 12 and 13, who were last seen in Tampines on Monday (29 June).

According to the police, they were last spotted in the vicinity of Block 492E Tampines Street at about 7pm.

Brothers last seen wearing black and yellow T-shirts

In an appeal issued in the early hours of Wednesday (1 July), police identified the missing boys as 12-year-old Muhammad Aydrian Ruhazeeq Bin Muhammad Basil Hafidin and 13-year-old Muhammad Ayden Ruhazeeq Bin Muhammad Basil Hafidin.

Aydrian was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, while Ayden was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt.

Police did not provide further details on where the boys may have been heading or the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

Anyone with information can contact police

Anyone with information on the boys’ whereabouts is urged to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via the SPF i-Witness portal.

Police said all information will be kept strictly confidential.

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