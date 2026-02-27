1 of 2 missing Hougang teens found, police continue appeal for other girl

16-year-old teen missing in Hougang found, police continue search for 19-year-old

In a news release from the police on Thursday (26 Feb), 16-year-old Nurul Ashwiny Binte Abdullah and 19-year-old Chloe Lim Jia Xuan were reported to be missing after they were last spotted around Defu Avenue 1 on 13 Feb at about 6am.

In an update the following evening, the police confirmed that Nurul Ashwiny has since been located.

The police are currently seeking an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Chloe Lim Jia Xuan.

Last seen near industrial estate in Hougang

According to Google Street View, the area where she was last seen is believed to be an industrial estate, with factories flanking both sides.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

TikTok influencer Runner Kao appeals for help

In a TikTok video posted on 26 Feb, a local TikTok influencer Runner Kao appealed for help from the public in locating the two teens.

Describing the situation as “really concerning,” he urged netizens and those living around the area to keep a lookout for the girls.

In January, Runner Kao had previously earned praise from netizens after he posted a video to appeal for help in locating two other missing teenage girls.

They were found after a public tip-off and eventually brought to safety by plain-clothed police officers.

