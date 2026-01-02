Family appeals for information on 13-year-old girl missing since 30 Dec, last seen at HarbourFront Centre

Family of teen girl last seen near HarbourFront Centre pleads for public help

A family is urgently appealing for public assistance after 13-year-old Amber Lim En was reported missing, with no contact since 30 Dec 2025.

Her friend, 14-year-old Katelyn Lim Wei Xin, who is believed to be with her, has also been reported missing.

The appeal was first posted on social media on Thursday (1 Jan) afternoon by Amber’s older sister Gladys, who said she and her family are “deeply concerned” for the teen’s safety.

The post quickly circulated across platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

Last contact & known locations

The appeal states that Amber was last in contact with her family on Tuesday (30 Dec) at 6.34pm.

She was later believed to have been near Parsi Road on 31 Dec at around 11pm. Earlier social media posts had also pointed to possible sightings in the Jurong West and Boon Lay areas.

Speaking to MS News, Gladys, 25, said a member of the public contacted the family on Thursday (1 Jan) night after allegedly spotting Amber in the southern parts of Singapore.

“Someone called my dad and said he saw her at Labrador Park,” she said, adding that she spent nearly three hours cross-referencing photos with the location.

According to the sighting, Amber was seen at Labrador Park between 8 and 9pm, before later being spotted at HarbourFront Centre at about 11.20pm.

Amber is described as being between 161cm and 165cm tall, with long hair, a fair complexion, and black-rimmed glasses.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue or black Radin Mas basketball shirt paired with blue Adidas shorts.

She is believed to be with her friend, Katelyn, who was last seen wearing an oversized black shirt, light blue denim shorts, and white Crocs.

‘We are very helpless’

Gladys said the uncertainty has taken an emotional toll on the family.

“We are all very worried about her and wish that she can come home soon,” she said. “Not just me — I would assume my parents too — we’ve been having very sleepless nights trying whatever we can to find her. We hope she is safe right now.”

She added that the lack of updates has left the family feeling helpless.

“We are very helpless since the police had no updates and we couldn’t do much either, so we wanted to do whatever we can to spread the word.”

Content creator Runner Kao amplifies appeal

On Thursday night, local content creator Runner Kao shared a video appealing for information about Amber, urging viewers to “please look out and share this around”.

The family hopes that the increased visibility will help bring Amber home safely.

They have urged anyone who sees Amber or has information about her whereabouts to contact her father at 9380 2226 or reach out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) immediately.

Gladys also appealed to members of the public to help by providing photo evidence if they spot Amber.

She expressed gratitude to those who have helped amplify the appeal.

“I’m very thankful to my friends and family who reposted my story to spread awareness, as well as to Runner Kao and others who helped despite not knowing us at all,” she told MS News.

The SPF has confirmed to MS News that they are appealing for information on Amber.

Also read: Teen girls in S’pore go missing a day after each other, 1 found in less than 24 hours