2 teen girls go missing in separate incidents at Harbourfront & Aljunied international school

2 teen girls in Singapore go missing on 28 & 29 Sept

Two teenage girls have gone missing in separate incidents this week, sparking urgent police appeals and heartbroken pleas from their families.

Sofea Adrianna Mohammad Aidil, 13, was last seen on Sunday (28 Sept) at VivoCity, Harbourfront.

Meanwhile, Teo Mai Lan, 15, was last seen on Monday (29 Sept) at Aljunied, near Nexus International School.

13-year-old vanishes after trip to VivoCity

Sofea’s mother made a Facebook post on Monday (29 Sept) morning appealing to the public to help her find her daughter.

She shared that the 13-year-old never made it home after meeting her friends at VivoCity on Sunday.

Sofea’s last recorded ez-link transaction was at HarbourFront MRT station around 4pm.

She was expected back home by 5pm, but by 7pm, she had still not returned.

Her parents searched late into the night — from VivoCity to Sentosa and even East Coast Park — but found no trace of her.

By midnight, they lodged a missing person report.

Sofea’s mother is convinced that her daughter did not run away from home.

“If she did, she would never leave home without her personal essentials — her travel facial products, her braces brush, her power bank, and her favourite hoodie,” she wrote, adding that all these items were left behind.

“This is why we know something is not right.”

13-year-old becomes uncontactable via phone, friends blocked

Attempts to call Sofea also failed.

By 10 to 11 pm, her friends discovered they had been blocked from her phone, and her phone location tracker was also switched off.

The family, who described this as completely out of character, remain desperate for answers.

“Please, if anyone has seen her or has any information, help us bring her home,” her mother wrote.

“She might be out there in a state of helplessness, and every second counts.”

15-year-old goes missing near Aljunied international school

Just a day after Sofea disappeared, another case emerged.

On Monday (29 Sept), 15-year-old Teo Mai Lan was last seen in the vicinity of 1 Aljunied Walk, where Nexus International School is located.

She was spotted at around 3.20pm, the Straits Times (ST) reported.

There has been no confirmed sighting since.

Families waiting for answers as search for missing girls continues

Both families are continuing their searches and have turned to the public for help.

“We ask for your prayers, shares, and support,” Sofea’s mother said.

“From one parent to another, please help us find our girl.”

According to ST, the police confirmed both cases in official appeals.

Sofea was last seen at HarbourFront MRT station on 28 Sept, around 4pm.

Mai Lan was last seen at 1 Aljunied Walk on 29 Sept, around 3.20pm.

Anyone with information is urged to:

Call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or

Submit details online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

Police stressed that all information will be kept strictly confidential.

Featured image adapted from the Siti Nadiya on Facebook and the Singapore Police Force.