Boy found floating in waters off East Coast Park, pronounced dead at the scene

Body of boy retrieved from waters off East Coast Park

The body of a boy has been retrieved from the waters off East Coast Park, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Photos and videos circulated on Saturday (30 Aug) showed the police, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and bystanders at the scene.

SCDF seen entering water, body carried out

A witness told The Straits Times (ST) that the authorities arrived at about 10.15pm and cordoned off a section of the park.

As a crowd gathered, SCDF’s Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were seen preparing to enter the water at 10.40pm.

Divers and a red boat appeared at about 11pm, with the crowd in a “sad” mood.

At 12.40am on Sunday (31 Aug), a body was carried into a police van on a stretcher.

Video shows boy floating off East Coast Park

A video circulated over social media channels, including Telegram, showed a boy floating face down in the water at East Coast Park.

He was wearing only a pair of shorts.

Shocked people can be heard commenting in surprise on the motionless boy.

No foul play suspected

SPF said it was alerted to the incident at 9.55pm and found the boy floating in the sea upon arrival.

After he was retrieved by the SCDF, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

The police advised members of the public not to share any videos or images of the deceased out of respect for the family.

11-year-old boy went missing on 29 Aug

While the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed, the grim discovery comes after 11-year-old Muhammad Hairil Effendi went missing on Friday (29 Aug) morning.

He was last seen in Marine Terrace at about 11am.

