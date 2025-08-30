Special needs boy from Marine Terrace missing for more than 24h, police seeking information

Missing special needs boy from Marine Terrace last seen leaving home barefoot

The search for an 11-year-old boy with special needs has stretched beyond 24 hours, after he went missing from Marine Terrace on 29 Aug.

Muhammad Hairil Effendi was last seen near Block 29 Marine Crescent at about 11am yesterday.

CCTV footage captured him leaving his family’s flat barefoot, wearing only grey shorts and without a shirt, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

His parents realised he was missing around the same time and immediately began searching the neighbourhood.

Community joins in desperate search for special needs boy

His mother, who wished to be known as Ms Ain, told ST that Hairil has special needs and mostly does not speak.

Neighbours have rallied to help the family, with search efforts extending to East Coast Park and the East Coast Lagoon.

Ms Nur Lynda, a neighbour, said residents have also combed stairwells in nearby blocks, knowing that Hairil enjoys going up and down stairways.

Parents battling exhaustion but not giving up

Hairil’s parents resumed their search at East Coast Park this morning (30 Aug).

His teacher from Minds Towner Gardens School, located in the Kembangan area, has also joined the search.

Posts regarding this case have also begun circulating on social media.

Anyone with details is urged to call the police hotline (1800-255-0000) or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

Featured image adapted from Reunite Missing Children on Facebook.