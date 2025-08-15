8-year-old boy with autism goes missing from summer camp in China, later found dead

Boy with autism goes missing from summer camp

An 8-year-old boy with autism went missing from a summer camp in Cangshan Mountain in Dali City, Yunnan, China, at noon on 9 Aug.

He was later found dead on Wednesday (13 Aug), four days after his disappearance.

The “Light of Tomorrow” summer camp was joined by seven children aged between six and eight, who four teachers accompanied.

According to China News Network, the boy, Wang Yikai, went missing near an area riddled with ravines and dense vegetation.

He was reportedly wearing a tracking device, but it was not activated.

Locals help in search for missing boy

More than 300 people were involved in the search and rescue operation, including local residents, who were moved by the appeal to find the missing child.

Later, the number of rescue personnel was increased, and the search area expanded.

Search dogs, drones, and thermal imaging cameras were also deployed to assist the search.

On the days leading up to the discovery of the boy’s body, netizens questioned why thermal imaging equipment and search dogs had not worked as expected.

Professionals at the scene responded, saying dense vegetation, cold temperature, rain affected the effectiveness of thermal imaging, while complex odours heightened by the rain hampered the performance of rescue dogs.

However, they assured that they were searching for the boy in deep ravines, cliffs, and other dangerous areas on the mountain.

Summer camp is registered as housekeeping company

On Wednesday evening, the Dali City Emergency Management Bureau told Ziniu News that the missing boy had been found dead.

Local media also reported that the boy’s body was discovered in a stream on the mountain.

Meanwhile, it was found that the summer camp, which offered programs to children with special needs, was allegedly registered as a housekeeping service company.

As such, its director and teachers are currently under investigation by multiple departments.

