19-month-old boy in M’sia found dead near river after going missing from home

19-month-old boy who went missing in Malaysia found dead 3km away from home

A 19-month-old boy in Kelantan, Malaysia, was found dead after going missing on Monday (24 Feb).

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the boy’s relatives noticed his disappearance at about 7.20pm.

Before going missing, the boy, Hud Aryan Mohd Nor Hafifi, was reportedly being fed by his mother inside the house.

The mother then walked into the kitchen after finishing feeding him.

She only noticed that her son had gone missing when a relative asked about his whereabouts.

The mother immediately panicked when she saw that the house’s front gate was left open.

She subsequently reported the missing child to the authorities at about 8.02pm that day.

Boy’s body caught in tree along river

According to Malaysian news site Berita Harian, the boy’s body was found about 3km from the house.

His body was found stuck to a tree at a river mouth embankment at about 4.20pm on Wednesday (26 Feb), some 45 hours after the boy was reported missing.

Rescuers had reportedly passed by the location multiple times during their operation but did not notice the victim.

“At the time of the incident, the river water level was high, and today the water has receded, which led to the discovery of the victim,” Mohd Zulkifli Osman, Tanah Merah Fire and Rescue Station chief said when contacted.

Featured image adapted from Berita Harian.