Girl found dead in male neighbour’s home

Upon receiving the report, police immediately reviewed CCTV cameras in the area where the girl was last seen.

The footage showed the girl passing by the suspect’s rented apartment on her way home, after which she was not seen again.

A search of the suspect’s apartment led to the discovery of the girl’s body in the sink, hidden under pots and pans.

Authorities also found an extension cord next to the body, suspected to have been used to strangle the victim.