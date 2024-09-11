Missing 10-year-old girl in the Philippines found dead in sink covered with pots & pans

A 10-year-old girl was found dead in the sink of an apartment in Quezon Province, Philippines, concealed beneath pots and pans.

According to local police, the girl was reported missing around midnight on Monday (9 Sept).

The victim’s grandmother last saw her at the gate of her home around 5pm the same day, after sending her on her way back to her family.

However, when the girl had not yet arrived home by 7pm, her mother reported her missing.