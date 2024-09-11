Missing 10-year-old girl in the Philippines found dead in sink covered with pots & pans
A 10-year-old girl was found dead in the sink of an apartment in Quezon Province, Philippines, concealed beneath pots and pans.
According to local police, the girl was reported missing around midnight on Monday (9 Sept).
The victim’s grandmother last saw her at the gate of her home around 5pm the same day, after sending her on her way back to her family.
However, when the girl had not yet arrived home by 7pm, her mother reported her missing.
Girl found dead in male neighbour’s home
Upon receiving the report, police immediately reviewed CCTV cameras in the area where the girl was last seen.
The footage showed the girl passing by the suspect’s rented apartment on her way home, after which she was not seen again.
A search of the suspect’s apartment led to the discovery of the girl’s body in the sink, hidden under pots and pans.
Authorities also found an extension cord next to the body, suspected to have been used to strangle the victim.
Suspect arrested in neighbouring province
The body was sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and to check for any signs of sexual assault.
As of now, the results of the autopsy have not been disclosed.
In the ongoing investigation, authorities identified the suspect, who had fled to a neighbouring province on a motorcycle.
He was arrested in Batangas but has yet to provide a statement.
