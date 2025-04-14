Courier deliveryman in M’sia dances to CCTV alarm after resident forgets to turn it off

Deliveryman shows off his moves to CCTV alarm after resident forgets to turn it off

A courier deliveryman unknowingly brought joy to netizens after going viral for dancing to a CCTV alarm at an apartment complex in Malaysia.

In a video posted by @zrysrzaa on TikTok last weekend, the deliveryman is seen passing by the area covered by the surveillance camera, prompting the alarm to sound off.

Instead of ignoring the alarm and leaving the area, he steps back and dances in front of the camera, with the large bag of packages still on his shoulder.

After several seconds, the deliveryman scurries away as if in a hurry to resume his deliveries.

The OP explained that they had forgotten to turn off the surveillance alarm. She messaged the deliveryman to apologise, but he was not angry, only a little surprised.

Netizens thank deliveryman for making them happy

Netizens praised the positive vibe the deliveryman delivered together with his goods while doing his job.

Some said he must really love his job, while one user commented that the deliveryman reacted the way they do when they see a CCTV camera.

Another netizen speculated that the man would dance until the alarm stopped if only he did not have more parcels to deliver.

The deliveryman, Harry, also commented on the video, saying he did not expect the video to get so much attention, to which netizens replied by thanking him for making them happy.

Deliveryman gives camera thumbs up

The deliveryman’s amusing antics in front of the OP’s CCTV camera did not end there.

The following day, he brought another package to the resident’s home and took a photo of the parcel with the camera as proof of delivery.

He then gave the OP a thumbs up through the camera for remembering to turn off the surveillance alarm.

Also read: Delivery rider in M’sia drops wallet on road, motorists help pick up & return scattered banknotes

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @zrysrzaa on TikTok.