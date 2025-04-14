11-year-old boy in China swallows 100g gold bar, it gets stuck in his digestive tract for 2 days

100g gold bar gets stuck in 11-year-old boy after he swallows it

An 11-year-old boy in Suzhou, China had to undergo surgery after accidentally swallowing a 100g gold bar while playing at home.

According to TVBS News, the boy had put the gold bar into his mouth out of curiosity.

He later experienced mild abdominal bloating but no significant pain or discomfort.

His parents quickly took him to the emergency department at the Children’s Hospital of Soochow University, where an X-ray revealed a dense metal object lodged in the middle of his digestive tract.

Laxatives fail to help gold bar pass naturally

Due to the gold bar’s size and the risk of intestinal blockage or damage, the boy was admitted to the general surgery department for close observation and follow-up treatment.

Although he continued to show no serious symptoms, doctors prescribed laxatives in the hope that the bar would pass naturally.

But after two days, the gold bar still hadn’t moved.

A follow-up X-ray confirmed that its position remained unchanged.

Fearing it would cause an obstruction or perforation in the boy’s digestive tract, doctors decided to perform surgery.

Item surgically removed from boy’s body

Given the boy’s young age and fragile intestinal function, doctors opted for a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure to extract the gold bar from his digestive tract.

The operation was completed successfully in just 30 minutes. He was able to eat and drink normally the next day and was discharged without any complications.

Hospital staff returned the gold bar to his family and reminded them to take precautions to prevent accidental ingestion of foreign objects in the future.

