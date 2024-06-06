Teenage girl found dead under highway in Thailand, had both hands cut off

Teenage girl found dead in Thailand with both hands cut off

The body of a teenage girl was found naked under the Udon Ratthaya motorway in Pathum Thani, Thailand on Wednesday morning (5 June).

She was wrapped in a grey bedsheet covered with scattered garbage and both her hands were chopped off.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Waranya, who had just graduated high school from Phranakon Rajabhat University, reported The Thaiger.

The police have arrested a suspect, 18-year-old Thanakorn, who was the victim’s boyfriend of three years.

Repair shop owner witnessed incident

49-year-old Thongdaeng Bonsungnern, the owner of a repair shop across from the crime scene, recounted seeing the murderer around 4 or 5 in the morning.

He described the man as appearing under 30 years old, wearing glasses, and riding a brand-new black motorcycle without a license plate.

The man had pulled out the weeds on the roadside where the body had been dumped and afterwards, he dragged a trash can from in front of the repair shop to the opposite side of the road. He then emptied the trash into the patch on the roadside, trying to conceal the body with trash as well as the grass he had pulled out before driving away.

A Thai media site reported that when Thongdaeng asked what the man was doing, the man replied, “I’m throwing away things I love”.

The murderer left but returned to the scene around 5.40am, prompting Thongdaeng to take a photo of him and his motorcycle.

“I told him to pick up whatever he had thrown away or I would call the police,” Thongdaeng explained.

Thongdaeng’s wife later noticed the scattered garbage. Upon closer inspection, she saw what appeared to be a human foot and immediately alerted the police.

Victim’s hands cut off to conceal her identity

Waranya’s body was found wrapped in a grey bedsheet tied with three leather belts from a royal university among the trash.

She was only in a skirt, had a wound on her neck and her feet tied with a clothes hanger.

It is suspected that the murderer chopped off her hands to prevent investigators from identifying her through fingerprints.

Police also believe that the murderer intended to dump the body into water, as there were a three-kilogram dumbbell and a two-kilogram weight found on the victim’s arm and leg, but he may have changed his mind.

By the time Waranya’s body had been discovered, it was estimated that she had been dead for six to eight hours.

Her severed hands have yet to be found.

Murderer is the victim’s boyfriend

After tracking surveillance videos, investigators identified the suspect as 18-year-old Thanakorn.

When police arrived, Thanakorn was found unconscious from taking pills to commit suicide. He was immediately sent to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Bloodstains were found in Thanakorn’s room and on the doorstep of the entrance to his community. A butcher’s knife and a cutting board were found in his bathroom.

The suspect’s brother said that Waranya and Thanakorn have been together for 3 years, reported The Thaiger. They lived with him and his wife and they had been arguing at about 2am on 5 June, the day of the murder.

The suspect’s brother reported that it was quiet on the morning of the incident, so the married couple did not suspect that anything was amiss.

According to Thaiger, police suspect jealousy as the motive for the murder.

