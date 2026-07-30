‘Next time sure give you more jialat’: Woman arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Whampoa

woman loanshark whampoa

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There was also green spray paint on the wall behind the note.

By - 30 Jul 2026, 2:44 pm

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Woman arrested for loanshark harassment, left threatening note

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in loanshark harassment at a residential unit along St George’s Road in Whampoa, according to a Singapore Police Force (SPF) press release.

On Sunday (26 July) at about 6.10pm, officers found a debtor’s note clipped to a clothes-drying rack along the public corridor.

woman loanshark whampoa

Source: Singapore Police Force (SPF)

The note contained a threatening message: “If not next time sure give you more jialat and neighbors.”

There was also neon green spray paint on the wall.

Suspect linked to similar loanshark harassment cases

Later, officers from the Central, Ang Mo Kio, and Bedok Police Divisions identified the woman through follow-up investigations and police camera footage.

woman loanshark whampoa

Source: Singapore Police Force (SPF)

Initial investigations point to the woman’s involvement in a series of similar loanshark harassment offences.

Police arrested her on 28 July.

The woman was set to be charged in court on Thursday (30 July) under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, loanshark harassment carries a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

SPF warns against loanshark activities

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities.

Anyone who intentionally damages property, causes a nuisance, or threatens public safety will face firm legal consequences.

Members of the public are urged to avoid dealing with loansharks or aiding their activities in any way.

Anyone with information on loanshark activities can call the police at 999.

Also read: 20-year-old man arrested for scribbling loanshark-related graffiti on corridor walls across S’pore

20-year-old man arrested for scribbling loanshark-related graffiti on corridor walls across S’pore

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Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan