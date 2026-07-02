20-year-old man arrested for scribbling loanshark-related graffiti on corridor walls across S’pore

Man scribbles loanshark-related graffiti on corridor walls across island

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) arrested a 20-year-old man for scribbling loanshark-related graffiti on corridor walls across Singapore.

Man arrested within day of reports, with graffiti materials seized

On Tuesday (30 June), residents reported seeing corridor walls of several HDB units scribbled with loanshark-related graffiti in several locations.

Officers from the Bedok, Woodlands, and Jurong Police Divisions, alongside the Police Operations Command Centre, utilised ground enquiries and police camera footage to identify and arrest the man within a day.

Subject to fine and jail term

The man will be charged in court on 2 July under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

First-time offenders face fines between S$5,000 and S$50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

Authorities emphasised zero tolerance for harassment and vandalism related to loansharking.

Those who deliberately cause annoyance or disrupt public safety will face severe legal consequences.

Authorities warned the public to avoid unlicensed moneylenders

The SPF advised residents to stay away from unlicensed moneylenders and avoid assisting them in any way.

Anyone with information about loanshark activities or harassment can call 999, the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit reports online via i-Witness.

The police assure that all information provided will be kept confidential.

Also read: 45-year-old man arrested for loanshark harassment at a residential unit along Tampines Street 12



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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force (SPF).