45-year-old man arrested for loanshark harassment at a residential unit along Tampines Street 12

Man arrested for loanshark harassment at Tampines residential unit

A 45-year-old man in Singapore was arrested on 23 June for suspected loanshark harassment involving a Tampines resident.

The suspect had pasted a printed debtor’s note on the door of the Tampines Street 12 unit.

According to police, the act occurred on 20 June at around 6pm.

Debtor’s note and phone seized after suspect was arrested

The debtor’s note, which claimed that the resident living in the unit owed money that has not been paid, was typed out in red font.

“This time for warning… second time I come will be ugly,” read the passage.

Officers from Bedok Police Division launched an investigation using ground enquiries and images from police cameras to identify the suspect.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) seized the debtor’s note and a mobile phone as case exhibits.

Faces up to S$50,000 fine, five years’ jail and caning

The man was scheduled to be charged in court on 25 June under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, loanshark harassment carries a fine between S$5,000 and S$50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

SPF to take firm actions against loanshark harassment

Authorities emphasised zero tolerance for loanshark harassment, stating that those who vandalise property, cause annoyance, or disrupt public safety will be dealt with severely.

The police urged the public to avoid contact with loansharks and not assist them in any way.

Anyone who suspects loansharking activity can call ‘999’ or report it to the authorities immediately.

Also read: Man arrested for involvement in multiple loanshark harassment incidents across S’pore



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force (SPF).