FairPrice Foundation & Cheers give 4,500 youths free Milo protein drinks at 44 outlets

Free Milo protein drink redeemable for 4,500 lower-income youths at Cheers in FairPrice Foundation initiative

4,500 youths aged 12 to 18 from lower-income families will get to redeem a free Milo protein drink at selected Cheers outlets over the next month.

FairPrice Foundation (FPF) aimed for the initiative to help address the nutritional needs of youths in vulnerable groups.

Protein drinks can be redeemed from Cheers outlets while stocks last

FPF and Cheers announced the distribution in a press release today (30 July).

The initiative targets 4,500 youths from lower-income families flagged by four Self-Help Groups (SHGs):

Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC)

Eurasian Association

Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA)

Yayasan Mendaki

Each eligible youth will receive a coupon that can be exchanged for a ‘Nestle Milo Chocolate Malt Bottle Drink – Protein’ at any of the 44 participating Cheers outlets.

The distribution will run from 31 July to 31 Aug 2026, while stocks last.

FPF says Milo protein drink will help needs of vulnerable youths

FPF aims to use the giveaway to help close the nutrition gap for vulnerable groups in Singapore, giving youths an easy way to get an extra protein boost.

Jean Khong, General Manager of FPF, said the organisation’s wish is for “every youth in Singapore” to get the nutrition they need to grow and thrive, adding that the distribution is meant to give them “a healthy energy boost to take on the day”.

The General Manager of Cheers, Karen Ong, stated that the chain enjoyed being a space where youths feel welcome.

She said that opening its doors for the distribution lets youths “grab a quick, healthy boost right in their own neighbourhoods”.

Secondary One student Chua Jing Yi agreed, saying that she can grab a free protein drink from a nearby Cheers to recharge after intense co-curricular activity (CCA) training.

Another student, Pakkirisamy Inbasri, expressed gratitude for FPF’s support. She consumed a protein drink before class to “stay energised and focused during lessons”.

Cheers Breakfast Club returns in September for students ahead of PSLE

Separate from the protein drink giveaway, the Cheers Breakfast Club initiative will return this September, for the third year running.

The programme hands out over 12,000 free breakfast bundles to Primary Six students ahead of their PSLE.

Also read: PSLE students can redeem free breakfast bundles at Cheers & FairPrice Xpress outlets on 20 & 21 Sept

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Featured image courtesy of FairPrice Group and adapted from Cheers on Facebook, for illustration purposes only.