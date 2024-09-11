PSLE students can redeem free breakfast bundles at Cheers & FairPrice Xpress outlets on 20 & 21 Sept

12,000 free breakfast bundles for PSLE students at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets

On 20 and 21 Sept, students taking the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) can redeem a complimentary breakfast bundle at participating Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets across Singapore.

The initiative, launched by FairPrice Group, aims to provide students with “nourishment and encouragement” before their milestone examinations.

Each ‘Cheers Breakfast Club’ bundle is worth over S$20 and comprises the following:

Milk

Cereal

Wholemeal bread

Brand’s Essence of Chicken

Canned Tuna

The items are neatly packed in a yellow drawstring bag.

Vipul Chawla, CEO of FairPrice group, highlighted that “good nutrition is the key” for students’ physical and mental well-being.

“Through initiatives like the Cheers Breakfast Club, we hope to make this rite of passage a bit more enjoyable, and the daily lives of our students and parents just a little better.”

Available at 131 participating Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets

The two-day initiative starts at 2pm on Friday (20 Sept) and will continue on Saturday (21 Sept).

Students who wish to redeem the breakfast bundle may present their student cards or their PSLE examination slips at the counter of participating outlets.

12,000 bundles are redeemable across 131 participating Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets islandwide.

The list of participating outlets can be found here.

