Changi Airport is displaying thousands of sunflowers, catch them at more than 20 locations

Changi Airport launches world’s largest sunflower display till 30 Sept

Changi Airport has just launched a massive display of over 5,000 real sunflowers — the world’s largest ever in an airport — from now till 30 Sept.

The display titled ‘Sunflower Sojourn’ features over 10 varieties of sunflowers at more than 20 locations at the airport.

Mr Ang Siew Min, Senior Vice President of Airport Operations Development of the Changi Airport Group, says that they are thrilled to unveil the sunflower display, which is an extension of the Sunflower Garden at Terminal 2.

“The sunflower, a symbol of joy and cheerfulness, perfectly aligns with our service philosophy of delivering delightful and positively surprising experiences to all visitors,” he said.

Highlights of the sunflower showcase

Visitors should keep their eyes peeled for the five-metre-tall rotating sunflower topiary structure at Terminal 2’s departure hall.

The rotating display also features numerous flowers beneath it, making it a great photo spot.

Terminal 3, however, boasts an even larger sunflower sculpture measuring eight metres tall.

Apart from the classic bright yellow sunflowers, the display features lesser-seen varieties such as the delicate pastel pink ‘Strawberry Blonde’ and the red and yellow ‘Florenza’.

All 5,000 sunflowers on display have been grown in Changi Airport’s plant nursery.

From a luscious sunflower arch located near the public SkyTrain at Terminal 3 to a topiary sunflower painting in Terminal 2, visitors will have many options to feast their eyes on the summery blooms.

And good news for passengers in Transit, there will be free paper sunflower-making workshops and more from 30 Aug to 1 Sept and 6 Sept to 8 Sept.

Where to catch the sunflower displays

The showcase extends throughout all four Changi Airport terminals — including the Hub & Spoke cafe and the Changi Airport Welcome Sign along Airport Boulevard.

There are six sunflower displays in Changi Airport Terminal 1:

T1 Central Piazza (Transit)

T1 Arrival Garden (Public)

T1 Skytrain Station C (Public)

T1 Departure Immigration West (Public)

T1 Departure Immigration East (Public)

T1 Kerbside (Public)

Meanwhile, Terminal 2 has five sunflower displays:

T2 Departure Hall Centre (Public)

T2 Departure North Check-in Rows 3-4 (Public)

T2 Departure North Check-in Rows 9-10 (Public)

T2 Skytrain Station E (Public & Transit)

T2 Departure Hall Bridges

Terminal 3 will feature the sunflowers at the following six locations:

T3 Departure Hall Centre (Public)

T3 Departure North Jewel Linkway (Public)

T3 Crystal Garden (Transit)

T3 Departure South (Transit)

T3 B1 Garden (Public)

T3 Kerbside (Public)

Lastly, Terminal 4 has three displays:

T4 Departure Hall Centre (Public)

T4 Departure Check-in Rows 1-6 (Public)

T4 Kerbside (Public)

Featured image courtesy of Changi Airport Group.