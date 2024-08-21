VivoCity celebrates Donald Duck’s 90th birthday with Insta-worthy installations, admission is free

Happy birthday, Donald Duck! VivoCity to host month-long bash for Disney character’s 90th

The most famous foul-tempered fowl in the world is turning 90 in style.

From now till 22 Sep, VivoCity is hosting a quack-tacular “beach bash” at its Sky Park on Level 3 to mark Donald Duck’s big 9-0.

Get ready for an exciting Disney-themed rooftop garden experience, complete with dazzling displays of your all-time favourite characters.

You’ll see Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Daisy Duck, and of course, the star of the show, Donald Duck himself.

Loads of fun photo spots to pose at with the fam

As you step into the Sky Park, you’ll be greeted by everyone’s favourite nonagenarian bird taking a nosedive into his birthday present.

But that’s just the beginning — the area is full of Instagram-worthy installations that bring Walt Disney’s classic cartoon characters to life.

And what’s a birthday bash without cake? VivoCity has got Donald’s back with a colossal three-tiered cake and an equally huge photo frame for those memorable snaps.

Pro tip: Swing by after dark to catch the ‘Tunnel of Joy’, a vibrant spectacle of giant lifebuoys glowing in neon hues.

Also not to be missed is the neon-lit ‘Seaside Sweethearts’ setup, featuring adorable Donald and Daisy seats – perfect for couples looking for a cute spot.

But if you’re visiting in the day and want a break from the sweltering Singapore heat, feel free to chill out in shaded spots that transport you to a dreamy beach escape.

Donald’s Bar is the place to be, with Daisy Duck serving up ‘cocktails’ and ‘ice cream’.

If lounging around is more your style, relax on this deck chair and hang out with Chip and Dale next to Donald’s feathery behind.

Last but not least, check out the towering 7.5m ship at the Sky Park, surrounded by the entire Disney gang.

The best part is that admission to the Sky Park is absolutely free and open to everyone.

After all, you’re never too old to relive a bit of childhood magic.

