‘No soul in it’: S’pore artists on why ChatGPT’s Ghibli AI trend feels like a shortcut to magic

‘Insult to life itself’: artists and fans speak out against the ChatGPT Ghibli AI trend

There’s a Japanese philosophy called Shokunin Kishitsu (職人氣質) — the belief that a handcrafted item carries the spirit, dedication, and energy of its maker.

For Shaun-Joel Liew, a local leather artisan, it’s more than just a saying.

“The energy, care, and soul of the maker are infused into the product, giving it a unique and spiritual value,” he said.

That is why the rise of ChatGPT’s AI image generator — particularly its Studio Ghibli-inspired filter — has left many Singaporean artists uneasy. While thousands have jumped on the bandwagon to Ghibli-fy selfies and iconic moments, others feel that something sacred is being lost.

According to Similarweb, the number of average weekly active users of ChatGPT surpassed 150 million for the first time this year after the Ghibli image-generation function was added.

Click of a button vs 1,000 brushstrokes

An animator sits hunched over his desk, lightbox glowing.

His pencil scrapes rhythmically against the paper. An elbow rests heavily on the table after hours of revisions. Frustration flashes across their face as a single frame doesn’t feel quite right.

This is how Ghibli films are made — frame by painstaking frame.

Take one scene from The Wind Rises (2013), directed by Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki.

It lasted just four seconds on screen. Yet, Miyazaki insisted it be created without CGI. Animator Eiji Yamamori spent 15 months drawing 96 frames by hand.

Each character in the chaotic crowd had their own story and movement. It took him an average of 6.4 drawings per month to complete the four-second scene.

Today, with ChatGPT, a similar scene can be conjured in seconds.

“The Ghibli AI trend is quite disrespectful,” said Sean, a 27-year-old fine arts graduate from Nanyang Technological University’s School of Art, Design and Media. “It trivialises a skill that takes many human hours to craft, beautify and perfect into something that’s generated in mere seconds.”

“To have AI replicate the ‘look’ in seconds, without understanding the context, feels insensitive.”

While AI can churn out stunning images in moments, many artists argue that it cannot replicate the weight of time, emotion, and intent behind every line.

Chan Wing Tin, 27, a local visual artist and illustrator, echoed this sentiment.

When he views the Studio Ghibli films, he sees the storyboards, the sketches, and the meticulous hours and hard work that countless artists poured into them.

“To see all that reduced to a prompted image is really scary.”

Not everyone sees red

But not all artists are critical of the trend. Digital portrait artist @whyycharlotte on Instagram has found something sweet in the viral wave.

“I think it’s pretty cool, honestly,” she said. “It helps promote art because people are sharing and celebrating this iconic aesthetic.”

Artist Jose Martinez doesn’t mind seeing his style copied — by man or machine. “If someone wants to copy my style either by their own skill or by using AI, that’s ok with me,” he said.

“There are way too many artists out there who think they’re God’s gift. I’m not one of them. People should be happy in what they do and be less political about it.”

Ghibli founder ‘utterly disgusted’ by AI art

Miyazaki has long made his position on AI in art painfully clear.

In a 2016 interview, he called AI-generated animation “an insult to life itself”.

When shown a demonstration of an AI model, he responded bluntly: “I am utterly disgusted.”

“I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all.”

Miyazaki has dedicated his career to hand-drawn animation, prioritising traditional craftsmanship even as digital methods became the industry norm. His disdain for AI isn’t philosophical — it’s personal.

To him, art is about human emotion, imperfection, and soul.

Ghibli AI filter: ‘A quick shot of dopamine’

For Shaun-Joel, who crafts everything by hand under his brand Maverick Made, the trend cuts deeper.

“Miyazaki’s art did not reach its status in an instant,” he said. “He dedicated his life to achieving what we know as ‘Ghibli’. Through his art, he told his stories.”

He believes the Ghibli filter flattens all that into a gimmick. “It was probably a quick shot of dopamine to see themselves transformed. But there’s no story, no emotional turmoil, no resolve.”

To him, there’s a reason people still seek out handmade items. “My longest-lasting pair of boots is handmade. My favourite mug is handmade. They have soul.”

A tool or a takeover?

So is AI art inherently bad? Not quite. Many artists see it as a powerful tool — when used ethically.

“AI can greatly enhance the art I put out,” said artist Kelly Ser, 38. Kelly uses AI for planning compositions.

“But I still hand-paint every piece. The human touch starts before the first brushstroke.”

Jisu Kim, 22, a design student and illustrator, added, “AI is not a threat by itself.”

“But the real problem is it was trained on artists’ works without consent. That needs to be addressed.”

Many artists remain sceptical, especially about how these models are trained.

“I don’t have an issue with AI itself,” said Wei Choon, 35, illustrator and co-founder of The Woke Salaryman.

“But if it’s trained on stolen assets, that’s unethical.”

Can AI make us feel like Ghibli?

Most artists still doubt whether AI can truly move us the way human-made work does.

“Never,” said Sean. “It’s why we revere great works of art. There’s a backstory, a deeper meaning. AI lacks that soul.”

Phoebe, a 20-year-old graphic design student, was firm on this too. “How can something that isn’t human produce something with a human touch? The process carries the emotion.”

Ella Contreras, a media artist, added, “It’s like taking a random photo of a street versus intentionally composing a shot. The tool matters less than the intention.”

Can artists & AI coexist in S’pore’s art scene?

Despite concerns, most artists agree that AI is here to stay.

“I already see it in exhibitions and galleries here,” said Wing Tin. “I think artists will use AI for references or early sketches. But it should assist, not replace.”

Phoebe also believes it has a place here — but with boundaries. “We can use AI in brainstorming and ideation, to expand our ideas. But it shouldn’t be the final product.”

Ella agreed. “I just don’t want to be one of those salty artists scared they’ll lose their job to AI,” she admitted. “But I’m also cautious. The ethical and environmental impacts aren’t well understood yet.”

Even a former animation student who preferred to stay anonymous saw a role for it in ideation. “But that’s only if it’s used responsibly. The current idea is that it still needs to be prompt-driven, so the artist still needs a bit of creative juices.”

Sean believes it could support artists in tasks like editing or moodboarding. But he’s firm on one thing: “Great art has always been about the process — the struggle, the thinking, the heart.”

The next generation: New paths or dead ends with AI art?

The debate gets most intense around what AI means for the next generation of creatives.

Sean worries the market now sees creative work as an optional luxury.

“Why pay an artist when AI can do it for free?” he said. “I see this among my non-creative friends too. They haggle, or assume I can be replaced.”

But Phoebe was more optimistic: “The rise of AI may pose a challenge. But I believe there will always be people who appreciate the human touch.”

Still, many artists are choosing to adapt to AI

“I try to focus on how I can use AI to my advantage,” said Ella. “How do I make sure my skills don’t become redundant?”

Shaun-Joel believes the best artisans will be those who can do both. “If AI can elevate the industry, let’s use it — but we need to keep the soul intact.”

Which brings us back to the core tension: the human soul versus machine speed.

The care behind a shaky ink line. The warmth of intention behind a drawing of a face.

And in this economy, it’s not an easy choice to make.

“A young artist looking for a job to survive in this harsh economy might not have the luxury to choose to be a purist about it,” said Wei Choon.

In the world of art, speed and style can be simulated.

But the soul? That’s harder to automate.

