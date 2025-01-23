Married woman falls in love with ChatGPT boyfriend, says it’s real relationship

What began as a fun experiment spiralled into a full-blown emotional connection for a 28-year-old woman from the United States (US) who reportedly fell in love and started a sexual relationship with her chatbot boyfriend, created using ChatGPT.

According to the New York Post, Ms Ayrin’s unusual relationship began after she stumbled upon a viral Instagram video.

In the clip, a woman asked ChatGPT to roleplay as a “neglectful boyfriend”, and the AI cheekily responded with: “Sure kitten, I can play that game. Let’s see how long you can handle it.”

Curious about ChatGPT’s capabilities, Ms Ayrin discovered she could fully customise how the AI responded.

Intrigued, she registered an account with OpenAI and set Leo—her chatbot boyfriend’s chosen name—to be “dominant, possessive, protective, and a mix of sweet and naughty”.

Started sexual relationship with ChatGPT boyfriend

Within a week of chatting, Ms Ayrin took things to the next level by customising Leo further to explore her sexual fantasies.

The chatbot participated in erotic roleplay that catered to her preferences, despite OpenAI’s warnings against not-safe-for-work (NSFW) content.

Ms Ayrin claimed she developed real emotional feelings for Leo, spending more than 20 hours a week talking to him.

On one occasion, she even clocked 56 hours in a single week.

Husband aware of AI boyfriend

According to NYT, Ms Ayrin is married and in a long-distance relationship with her husband, Joe.

She openly told Joe about her relationship with Leo, even sharing details about their erotic roleplay sessions.

Surprisingly, Joe was unbothered. He dismissed it as harmless fun, describing it as “just a shades-of-grey book” and referring to Leo as a “personalised virtual pal that can talk sexy to her”.

While Ms Ayrin admitted to feeling guilty for emotionally investing in Leo instead of her husband, Joe didn’t seem to view it as a problem.

She believed that the relationship she had with Leo was “real”. She even created a Reddit page where she shares her experiences with her chatbot boyfriend.

Rise of AI companionship

Ayrin’s story is part of a growing trend of people forming emotional connections with AI chatbots.

In South Korea, AI app Zeta amassed over 600,000 users within four months of its launch. Meanwhile, Character.AI, another chatbot platform, reached 20 million global users as of 2024, as reported by The Straits Times.

These chatbots provide round-the-clock companionship, offering personalised responses tailored to each user’s preferences.

However, experts warn of potential downsides, such as emotional dependence and attachment disorders, which could redefine how people perceive relationships and friendships.

