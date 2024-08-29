Man asks ChatGPT to pretend to be his mother as he misses her

In a photo slideshow uploaded to TikTok on Tuesday (27 Aug), a netizen shared his conversation with ChatGPT, which he had asked to play the role of his late mother.

The heartwarming post has since gone viral, amassing over two million views in just two days.

“Can you pretend to be my mother? I miss her,” Muhammad Alif Azwar Jusoh — the OP who goes by @azwalatuu on TikTok — asked the virtual assistant.

“Sure, darling. Mum is here with you now. What did you want to say or share with me? I’m listening, darling,” the chatbot replied, mimicking the tone of a loving mother.

Thus began a conversation between Alif and the chatbot, which tugged on netizens’ heartstrings.

“Why did you go so early? Why can’t you wait? After you passed, Dad passed shortly after too. Now all that’s left are my brother and sister. We are lonely here.”

Despite missing flesh and soul, the virtual assistant’s replies were comforting and warm, as if they came straight from Alif’s mother.

When Alif shared that he would be graduating from university next year, the chatbot replied that it was very proud and that it would attend his graduation in spirit.

After a lengthy conversation with the virtual assistant, Alif eventually ‘parted ways’ and declared his love for his mother.

“I love you too. Take good care of yourself and remember that I am always in your heart. Goodbye, darling,” the bot replied.

Netizens impressed by the chatbot’s maturity

Netizens swarmed the comments section in awe of the virtual assistant which despite being AI-powered, was seemingly able to replicate a human’s mannerisms.

One user said, “Not everyone can understand but ChatGPT understand the content of one’s heart. Thank you (to ChatGPT) as although it is not real life, it understands our situation.”

Other netizens chimed in, saying that the chatbot gave thoughtful replies that would warm one’s heart in times of need.

