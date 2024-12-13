Get 2 weeks of access to Anytime Fitness for S$50 & start your 2025 health goals early

Score 2 weeks of Anytime Fitness gym access for just S$50

As the year winds down, those unfulfilled resolutions — especially the classic “get healthier” goal — often come back to haunt us. Sound familiar?

In today’s fast-paced world, carving out time for fitness can feel like a Herculean task. After a long workday, your cosy bed can seem far more tempting than the treadmill.

That’s why Anytime Fitness is here to help.

For just S$50, you can jumpstart your 2025 fitness journey with its two-week Fitmas Trial Special and experience the energy of the gym-goer lifestyle.

It’s the perfect way to set a positive tone for a healthier, stronger year ahead — no strings attached.

More than 110 outlets islandwide, ready to power your Fitness, Anytime

For busy professionals, convenience is essential. That’s why many Anytime Fitness gyms are strategically located in business districts, making it easy to squeeze in a workout during lunch breaks or after hours.

In fact, as Singapore’s largest gym network, it’s easy to find an outlet near you, ensuring you’re never far from your next sweat session.

Plus, as an Anytime Fitness member, you can exercise at any location around the world.

That’s right: with over 5,500 outlets worldwide, you can turn those holiday indulgences into fuel with a quick gym session, wherever you are.

Of course, there’s the famed 24-hour access, which takes the stress out of fixed operating hours.

Whether it’s 1pm or 1am, you’re free to work out whenever it suits your schedule. After all, your fitness goals shouldn’t be tied to anybody else’s clock.

State-of-the art facilities for every age & fitness level

Anytime Fitness prides itself on offering state-of-the-art equipment designed to support every fitness journey.

Whether you’re powering through steps on the Stairmaster to boost heart health or lifting weights to sculpt muscle, its gyms are packed with all the equipment you need to thrive.

With a wide range of machines as well as group classes like pilates, yoga, Les Mills, kickboxing, and various cardio sessions, members have plenty of options to keep their workouts exciting and varied.

Oh, and the best part? These classes are included in the membership.

Anytime Fitness welcomes members of all ages, starting at 18. Teens aged 14 to 17 can also join with parental consent, ensuring opportunities for individuals at every stage of life — including seniors — to embrace an active lifestyle.

After all, studies show that regular exercise helps alleviate joint pain and improves mobility, no matter your age.

Enjoy access to your chosen Anytime Fitness gym

Whether you’re kickstarting your 2025 fitness goals or wrapping up 2024 with a burst of energy, Anytime Fitness’ two-week trial is the perfect way to get things moving.

For just S$50, you’ll get access to one Anytime Fitness gym of your choice, which means you can attend group classes, explore world-class equipment, and enjoy the facilities at your own pace.

The clock is ticking — this offer ends on 31 Dec, so head to your nearest Anytime Fitness club now to lock in this deal before it’s too late.

Just keep in mind that trial access is limited to the outlet where you purchase the trial, so make sure to choose the location that suits you best.

There’s also a one-time, refundable key fob fee of S$95, which will be returned once you return it in good condition within seven days after your trial ends.

For more information, visit the official website, and be sure to follow Anytime Fitness on Instagram and TikTok for all the latest updates.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Anytime Fitness.

Featured image courtesy of Anytime Fitness.