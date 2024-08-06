Thai studio uses AI to create video of graduate hugging deceased mum

Thai studio creates video of graduate hugging late mum by using AI

Having missed the opportunity to take a graduation photo with his late mother, a Thai graduate asked an online studio to ‘recreate’ the touching scene, reported Honkrasae.

However, the studio delighted him by delivering more than he asked for.

On Monday (5 August), the studio posted a video on TikTok showing how they created an AI-generated clip using photos of the pair.

The outcome shows the man kneeling in his graduation gown, holding a certificate holder, and his mother sitting next to him.

The mum then gets up and hugs the man, placing her hands on the latter’s shoulders.

The wholesome video has since garnered over 1.5 million views and 180,000 likes.

Speaking to Honkrasae, the OP said the customer’s mother suffered from heart disease and had to undergo treatment at a hospital for three months.

Unfortunately, while the customer was waiting for his mum to recover, the latter experienced a heart attack and passed away.

The studio decided to produce the video as the customer mentioned previously that he hadn’t been able to hug his mother for a long time.

Netizens moved to tears

Many netizens commented that they ended up in tears after watching the video. Some expressed that they wanted the studio to create similar videos for them.

This TikTok user said she cried when the mum got up to hug the graduate.

“Is it expensive? I want to get one for myself. I graduated from a police cadet academy, but my mother had passed away,” another netizen commented.

Another user described the picture as priceless, praising the studio and expressing support for the graduate.

Featured image adapted from @give.me.ai on TikTok.